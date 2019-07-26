SNGPL, SSGC told to address LNG operators’ concerns

Tabeer Energy – a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation – which has also been given permission and licence to set up a new LNG terminal, reported its proposed completion date and the date for commencing the commissioning test to be targeted for second quarter of 2023.

However, it said the dates were on a non-commitment basis and subject to its timely final investment decision on the basis of a few conditions where the government agencies were involved. These included obtaining all approvals from the relevant authorities, including the execution of the implementation agreement with Port Qasim Authority and construction and transmission licences from Ogra.

It said some problems also related to execution of agreements for tie-in and transportation service agreement and gas transportation agreement with the SSGC and the SNGPL for supplying RLNG from the port to gas system and then to customers and for capacity allocation for RLNG supply up to Lahore. It sought capacity allocation for minimum 250 MMCFD to a maximum of 1,000 MMCFD over the period.

It asked the petroleum division, maritime affairs division and other government departments and the regulator “to clarify and confirm whether the proposed mechanism for allocation of pipeline capacity falls within the existing regulatory and legal framework” as prescribed by Ogra Ordinance and Ogra gas third party access or natural gas regulated Third Party Access Rules 2012.