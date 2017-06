In a recent research at the National Taiwan University, it was revealed that the venom found in the snakes of South East Asian species can be an effective replacement of aspirin for the purpose of treatment in heart patients.Aspirin, which is used as a blood-thinning agent, prevents the blood clot formation in heart patients. The study, therefore, suggests that a protein found in the venom of theWaglerix snake, known as, can be effectively used to save the blood from clotting and that too without any side effects.Read more: Heart Disease Risk Eased by Healthy Habits The protein also did not cause the excessive bleeding which is the common side effect of the concurrent medicines used in the treatment.In the process of study, researchers first created a drug that interacts with the receptor found on the exterior of the blood clotting cells. The protein was then mixed with the blood and introduced into the bodies of mice.The results obtained showed slower blood clot formation in mice having the protein in their system than those without. The protein in the venom interacted with the GPVI, the receptor on the cells, and resultantly inhibited the blood clot formation.According to another significant benefit revealed in the research, the protein also did not cause the excessive bleeding which is the common side effect of the concurrent medicines used in the treatment.“The design must be optimized to ensure that the molecule only interacts with [the receptor] GPVI and not other proteins which can cause unintended reactions.”– Dr. Jane Tseng