He is a POS and everyone knows that- from a position of power or strength, he is saying to a police officer"APNI aukat mein raho"Is the police officer a dalit, a slave or your mazara? Who are you to say that, going by your pathetic family history, he is much much more honorable than you'll ever be- he brings his daughter, son as candidate for PTI, is a conniving so called peerAnd his family helped the British in suppressing rebellions for which they were rewarded handsomely