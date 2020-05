Smoke, mirrors and Modi: A grand illusion of governance during Covid-19

judges, who — in a now familiar routine — took the government at its word

India’s Solicitor General told the judges, who — in a now familiar routine — took the government at its word .

India’s Solicitor General told the judges, who — in a now familiar routine — took the government at its word .

It is evident that statement was anything but the truth.

Style over substance

Experts ignored

Modi outsourced moral responsibility, asking India's people to "look after" those in need.

40 days of inaction

In Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party government cancelled the trains, after real-estate companies complained there would be no workers, just when construction was about to restart

bitter workers said they would not return after being spurned in their time of need

As I write this, migrant-worker unrest is rife nationwide