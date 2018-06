SMIU employees demand CJP to take notice of illegal appointments, transfers

2 HOURS AGO BY AFTAB CHANNA

Shaikh was promoted from BPS-18 to BPS-19 within a period of two months in 1994 and from BPS-19 to BPS-20 within a period of one year in 1995.

complaint against violation of Service Rules was submitted at Prime Minister Office (Social Sector Wing) in 1999

highlighted in Audit Report regarding his promotions and appointments in Federal Government institution that are without prior approval of the Education Ministry

NAB conducted an inquiry and found him involved in financial and administrative irregularities and violation of service rules and appointments of his close relatives.

he returned the amount to NAB as a result of plea bargaining

he resigned from the school and joined Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Karachi.

his malpractices and irregularities in services and financial matters, he was terminated from SZABIST and then again he joined Sindh Madressah School as Principal in BPS-20

his services were continued from 1994.

NAB Draft report.

SMIU Act, that Principal Dr Mohammad Ali Shaikh will be first VC.