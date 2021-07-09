​

Smartphone Maker realme Sets Up Assembly Plant in Lahore One of the leading global smartphone brands, realme, has announced that it has set up a local assembly plant in

One of the leading global smartphone brands, realme, has announced that it has set up a local assembly plant in Lahore.Talking to ProPakistani, Sherry Dong, realme’s Director Marketing Southeast Asia, South Asia & Latin America revealed that the decision was made in view of the growing demand for realme smartphones in Pakistan, as well as the love and trust Pakistanis have shown in realme products.Responding to a question of whether or not the local production will make smartphones more accessible to Pakistanis, Sherry said that one of the gains would definitely be the affordability of realme phones and products for the Pakistani consumers, besides job creation and a larger socio-economic impact.Sherry Dong – realme’s Director Marketing Southeast Asia, South Asia & Latin AmericaSherry further informed that the local assembly setup will produce smartphones, as well as other realme AIoT products to accelerate digital and technology uptake in the country.realme also gave ProPakistani a sneak peek into its upcoming GT Neo – an affordable 5G ‘flagship killer’ that will set the tone for the affordable 5G race in Pakistan.The phone will soon be released in Pakistan and will come with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz display, a MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G chipset, an Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) CPU, Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, and more.More details about the phone, its variants, launch time, and pricing will be shared by realme with ProPakistani soon.“realme continues to be a ‘popularizer of 5G’, building a diverse portfolio of 5G products globally as well as in Pakistan,” Sherry said.According to realme, the brand was named the fastest-growing player in global 5G smartphone sales by Counterpoint Research with a 3465% YoY growth in Q1 2021. In 2021, realme plans to increase the ratio of 5G devices in its entire product lineup to 70% as compared to 40% in 2020.The realme GT Series is the company’s first 5G flagship phone series which the company terms as an ‘affordable flagship killer’. The phone is set to be introduced in Pakistan ‘very soon’.“realme hopes to bring many other leap-forward products to additional key consumer electronics categories and provide a more comprehensive and advanced experience for young people with its AIoT ambition,” Sherry informed.“The new ‘1+5+T’ strategy is a progression from the previous ‘1+4+N’ strategy and further expands realme’s AIoT ecosystem and product portfolio,” she revealed.The 1+5+T strategy translates into 1 smartphone – as realme’s smartphones are at the center of its AIoT ecosystem, and 5 key categories for realme’s AIoT products i.e. the True Wireless Stereo (TWS), Wearables, TV, Smart Speakers, and Laptops.“The ‘T’ stands for TechLife, realme’s open partner platform, which aims to support innovative and dynamic AIoT startups through the sharing of realme’s own sales channels and supply chains,” she explains.Moreover, during a recent global realme GT launch event, realme also offered a sneak peek into its first tablet, the realme Pad, and the company’s first-ever laptop, the realme Book, which will be launched in the coming months. realme also plans to launch its AIoT products in Pakistan in the future.Owing to the successes, realme has built a strong community in Pakistan in the short span since its launch in the country. “We engage with our fans beyond just the product launches through their Instagram photography account @shotonrealme_pakistan while running surprise campaigns to keep them energized as well,” Sherry told ProPakistani.“Pakistan is an extremely important market for realme and has a special focus as one of the top four countries in South Asia for the brand. realme became the first smartphone brand to sell over a million devices in less than a year – a significant milestone that endorses the popularity of realme as a fan-favorite brand in the country,” she added.