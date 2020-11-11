beijingwalker
Smart technologies transform Chinese hospitals
5G-equipped ambulance, delivery drone and mobile CT scanner... Smart technologies and digitalization are transforming hospitals in China. A doctor working in Yiwu, eastern Zhejiang Province shows you how healthcare service has changed in his hospital.
