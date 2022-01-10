Smart Shooter Unveils SMASH Dragon Precision Killer Drone

03:15 PM, January 10, 2022

Smart DragonSmart Shooterhas unveiled SMASH Dragon, an armed drone system incorporating company-developed SMASH Technology for precise target elimination.Presented by the company for the first time, SMASH Dragon is an advanced robotic weaponry payload that can be mounted on different drones and other unmanned aerial platforms. It can incorporate various types of assault rifles, sniper rifles, 40mm, and other ammunition with great precision. Extremely lightweight and therefore allowing long mission endurance, SMASH Dragon integrates a unique stabilization concept with the SMASH technology that enables the system to accurately hit static and moving targets while flying.Featuring SMASH’s proprietary target acquisition and tracking algorithms as well as sophisticated computer vision capabilities, the remotely operated SMASH Dragon Offers the SMASH technology's fast and precise hit capabilities and other exclusive benefits while engaging targets from the air.The system successfully completed live firing tests and is currently under advanced stages of development.