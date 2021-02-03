Smart phones | Selection advice, New releases, Concepts

hi , my lg prada fell and broke today after 3 years of faithful service [before that, i had i-mate smart fone]
i only knew about symbian/windows os-- now reading about android os-- am a bit confused as to which smart fone with QWERTY key board to get--
htc desire-z --sliding board
htc hd2
nokia e7-sliding board
xperia x10-sliding board?
samsung ?
i'm not a big fan of iphone or b.berry
desire z/ nokia
hd2
x10
gone are the years where i used to read reviews for a week before buying phone-- i just need help from the younger generation here on which fone to getREQUIREMENTS
physical sliding quetery board is prefereable
easier navigation
rs 50,000 +/- range
durable
