Smart phones | Selection advice, New releases, Concepts

Manticore
Jan 18, 2009
10,122
113
18,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hi , my lg prada fell and broke today after 3 years of faithful service [before that, i had i-mate smart fone]

i only knew about symbian/windows os-- now reading about android os-- am a bit confused as to which smart fone with QWERTY key board to get--
REQUIREMENTS
physical sliding quetery board is prefereable
easier navigation
rs 50,000 +/- range
durable
Click to expand...
gone are the years where i used to read reviews for a week before buying phone-- i just need help from the younger generation here on which fone to get


htc desire-z --sliding board
htc hd2
nokia e7-sliding board
xperia x10-sliding board?
samsung ?

i'm not a big fan of iphone or b.berry




desire z/ nokia



hd2


x10
 
Last Hope

Last Hope

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2010
7,275
2
8,864
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HTC for me, but check out Nokia X6, thats pretty decent too. :tup:
Best of luck, chosing it is like a life partner. You fight, throw it, yell at it, still live it it for ages and need it always :P
 
Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Jan 18, 2009
10,122
113
18,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last Hope said:
HTC for me, but check out Nokia X6, thats pretty decent too. :tup:
Best of luck, chosing it is like a life partner. You fight, throw it, yell at it, still live it it for ages and need it always :P
Click to expand...
no q board/symbian/low camera--- htc desire has better versions as compared to it
 
Patriot

Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2008
7,714
0
6,325
Hi,
Please state your budget.Also I would advise you to go for Android Based Set regardless of Brand.Believe me once you will use it you will never go for any other OS again!Android is Awesome.
 
Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Jan 18, 2009
10,122
113
18,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
^^ i can manage 50,000 easily , which covers the 2 htc models stated above--- however i dont know the rate of nokia and xperia[ dont think xperia is ''officially '' launched in pak , yet]

if nokia is better , i might go above the said bughet , if its costlier


have seen 2nd hand xperia a year back model e a friend--it was AWSOME
 
Last Hope

Last Hope

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2010
7,275
2
8,864
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Patriot, I owned the Galaxy Tab and Android was really ugly to use, to be honest! I have an iPad, and its pretty decent in software, but as compared to Galaxy, its gonna get 100/10 !! Anyways Haroon, you may want to check out at the shops, if they allow a trial run (they do here)
 
Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Jan 18, 2009
10,122
113
18,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
^^^ yar they dont even have dummies of htc in hafeez centre lahore:hitwall:

and the only official htc shop has closed -- dont know when as i went for phone hunting after 3 years
 
Manticore

Manticore

RETIRED MOD
Jan 18, 2009
10,122
113
18,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Patriot said:
Hi,
Please state your budget.Also I would advise you to go for Android Based Set regardless of Brand.Believe me once you will use it you will never go for any other OS again!Android is Awesome.
Click to expand...
i doubt that any nokia model has android os---- so as you advised i'll drop nokia--- so leaves me e only htc and possibly sonyericson xperia...
 
nForce

nForce

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 26, 2010
8,910
-1
7,864
Country
India
Location
India
Go for HTC Incredible S.I bought it for my dad just a few days ago.Its really good.

Here's a link for the same in the Indian site of the company : HTC Incredible S

dont know what the price is going to be in Pakistan.
 
