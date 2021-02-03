Smart phones | Selection advice, New releases, Concepts

REQUIREMENTS

physical sliding quetery board is prefereable

easier navigation

rs 50,000 +/- range

durable Click to expand...

hi , my lg prada fell and broke today after 3 years of faithful service [before that, i had i-mate smart fone]i only knew about symbian/windows os-- now reading about android os-- am a bit confused as to which smart fone with QWERTY key board to get--gone are the years where i used to read reviews for a week before buying phone-- i just need help from the younger generation here on which fone to gethtc desire-z --sliding boardhtc hd2nokia e7-sliding boardxperia x10-sliding board?samsung ?i'm not a big fan of iphone or b.berrydesire z/ nokiahd2x10