What's new

Smallest transistor created by China. ONE ATOM THICK

H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
12,863
-36
18,997
Country
China
Location
Singapore
spectrum.ieee.org

These Transistor Gates Are Just One Carbon Atom Thick

Scientists in China have created a transistor using graphene and molybdenum disulfide with a gate length of just 0.34 nanometers. "We have realized the world's smallest gate-length transistor," says one of the paper's authors, an electrical engineer at Tsinghua University in Beijing.
spectrum.ieee.org spectrum.ieee.org

Now scientists in China have created a transistor using graphene and molybdenum disulfide with a gate length of just 0.34 nm by exploiting the vertical aspect of the device. “We have realized the world’s smallest gate-length transistor,” says study senior author Tian-Ling Ren, an electrical engineer at Tsinghua University in Beijing.
 
H

hamilcar of carthage

FULL MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
297
-10
153
Country
Reunion
Location
Reunion
Han Patriot said:
spectrum.ieee.org

These Transistor Gates Are Just One Carbon Atom Thick

Scientists in China have created a transistor using graphene and molybdenum disulfide with a gate length of just 0.34 nanometers. "We have realized the world's smallest gate-length transistor," says one of the paper's authors, an electrical engineer at Tsinghua University in Beijing.
spectrum.ieee.org spectrum.ieee.org

Now scientists in China have created a transistor using graphene and molybdenum disulfide with a gate length of just 0.34 nm by exploiting the vertical aspect of the device. “We have realized the world’s smallest gate-length transistor,” says study senior author Tian-Ling Ren, an electrical engineer at Tsinghua University in Beijing.
Click to expand...
one carbon atom length is .0914 nm, so the heading is wrong unless some new development has occurred. The current length is still impressive but is it practically viable, we don't know that.
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
17,609
-6
30,702
Country
India
Location
United States
These are nifty research papers to show one up on other universities doing similar research, this has very little practical implications. At least not in the next decade.
 
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
12,863
-36
18,997
Country
China
Location
Singapore
Skull and Bones said:
These are nifty research papers to show one up on other universities doing similar research, this has very little practical implications. At least not in the next decade.
Click to expand...

Making a prototype an making one commercially at the right yield and quality consistently is another matter. The fact remains we have the technology but not the process technology. Can India make this transistor? Until today people think China can't make 5nm chips, WE CAN. We just can't make it commercially.
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
17,609
-6
30,702
Country
India
Location
United States
Han Patriot said:
Making a prototype an making one commercially at the right yield and quality consistently is another matter. The fact remains we have the technology but not the process technology. Can India make this transistor? Until today people think China can't make 5nm chips, WE CAN. We just can't make it commercially.
Click to expand...

I need to check publications of IISc and IITs to check which groups are working on this field, only then I can comment.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

jamahir
‘Gone too far’: Meet the Dutch chips giant that Silicon Valley loves and Biden fears
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
jamahir
jamahir
INDIAPOSITIVE
100 times stronger than steel—this Bengaluru company’s nanotubes catching Navy, Tesla’s eye
Replies
5
Views
899
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
Hamartia Antidote
A Chinese Spy Wanted GE’s Secrets, But the US Got China’s Instead
Replies
0
Views
418
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
The SC
Breakthrough in the search for graphene-based electronics
Replies
0
Views
454
The SC
The SC
beijingwalker
China to boost pay for PLA forces by 40% this year, the pay rise narrows the wage gap between civil servants and military officers
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
ARMalik
ARMalik

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom