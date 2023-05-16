Smallest transistor created by China. ONE ATOM THICK

Han Patriot
Mar 23, 2011
These Transistor Gates Are Just One Carbon Atom Thick
Scientists in China have created a transistor using graphene and molybdenum disulfide with a gate length of just 0.34 nanometers. "We have realized the world's smallest gate-length transistor," says one of the paper's authors, an electrical engineer at Tsinghua University in Beijing.
spectrum.ieee.org
Now scientists in China have created a transistor using graphene and molybdenum disulfide with a gate length of just 0.34 nm by exploiting the vertical aspect of the device. “We have realized the world’s smallest gate-length transistor,” says study senior author Tian-Ling Ren, an electrical engineer at Tsinghua University in Beijing.