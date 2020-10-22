What's new

Small and medium sized city views of Bangladesh.

Small city: Population between 100,000 to 500,000. Usually the district headquarter.
Medium city: Population between 500,000 upto 2 million. Divisional headquarters except Dhaka and Chattogram.
Big city: Dhaka and Chattogram. Population 20 million and 6 million respectively.

Jashore city

Bogura city

Feni city

Moulovibazar city
 
Area-wise in subcontinent our towns are rather dense and small, most of them will need a planned satellite town outside city limits with standardized plan since they expanded in kind of haphazard unplanned manner, not respecting modern grid patterns, offsets for building walls, boundary walls, spacing between buildings, setbacks from city streets etc.

In this respect, we can employ Chinese city planners to expand our towns, I don't know if their experience was similar to ours. But for sure their plans may have been cost-effective and the results are all there for everyone to see.

@FairAndUnbiased and @Beast brothers, who among the Chinese posters has architecture and/or civil engineering experience/interest?

No planned town should stay like this were there is only one lane each way at most and no place to park next to a footpath/sidewalk with stores directly on the street. That may have been OK for rickshaws and CNG's, but not for today, where you have or will have a lot of cars soon.

We should plan for car parking as a main municipal mandate for towns of any size from now on, meaning having designated parking for buildings, BEFORE approving plans for new buildings.

And police has to crack down on enforcing no parking/stopping zones. Too many CNG and rickshaw idiots, as well as illegally parked cars/trucks/buses sitting next to sidewalks/footpaths waiting and causing huge jams.

They are demolishing and correcting some of these illegal non-permitted municipal constructions in Dhaka, but it is not happening in the rest of Bangladesh. It used to be a free-for-all for politicians and their henchmen (and still is to some extent). Can't allow this going forward.

On the positive side, the overhead wire removal in Sylhet Dargah area was a success and made such a difference... :-)
 
Bangladesh should aim for planned, dense cities. Dense cities have lower environmental footprint and economic cost. It is also more important for us to protect our precious farmland. Our ideal should be Singapore. Singapore support 6 million people on 728 square kilometer area. Average density is 8000/sq. km. Quite high compared to western cities. Even this 8000/sq. km is deceptive as Singapore is a city state with big military, big sea port, big airport, big natural reserves. All of these are very much land eater. Singapore has multiple army base, air force base within it's land. Entire central Singapore is natural reserves and water catchment areas. So in reality, Singapore's urban density most probably double of the average, 16000/sq.km.

Our most of the large and medium sized cities are about this dense except some parts of Dhaka(old Dhaka). If we plan many high-rise apartments blocks with all kind of civic amenities including sufficient open spaces in the middle like Singapore, then our density would not be any problem. Rather than creating urban sprawl with detached homes I would like to create more highrise apartments to spare land for parks, natural reserves and farmlands for the recreational activities for urban dwellers.
 
You are right.

I wasn't suggesting US/Canada style sprawl, they have that luxury in the US and we don't in Bangladesh.

S'pore style high rises are fine (HDB flats type high rises - I know the designs of those buildings very well). But S'pore HDB flats don't ignore offsets/setbacks, have trails, multi story parking structures, planned walking areas and also community centers/greenery/play areas for toddlers and soccer fields for youth within the complex. You need those.

Chinese new towns are similar.

Maybe brother @Indos can briefly tell us how planned new towns in Indonesia are built or if they are similar to HDB flats in Singapore.

Most HDB flat complexes also have walk-on access to public transport like buses and MRT in S'pore. You at least have to plan for that (reserve rights-of-way), even if you don't have budget for it right now for most small cities in Bangladesh.

If living in Kushtia or Jessore was as comfortable and safe as living in Dhaka, then people would not need to come to Dhaka. This is more evident, as a lot of educated knowledge workers even in Bangladesh are working from home via laptop.
 
I agree , we better control those other cities urban planning otherwise they will end up like Dhaka. Dhaka is beyond repairable and honestly idek if we can fix it. We should let the Koreans come and try to fix Dhaka or something lol.


Bangladesh better plan their cities , that's the least it can do
 
