Small and medium sized city tour in Bangladesh.

Bilal9 said: Area-wise in subcontinent our towns are rather dense and small, most of them will need a planned satellite town outside city limits with standardized plan since they expanded in kind of haphazard unplanned manner, not respecting modern grid patterns, offsets for building walls, boundary walls, spacing between buildings, setbacks from city streets etc. Click to expand...

Bangladesh should aim for planned, dense cities. Dense cities have lower environmental footprint and economic cost. It is also more important for us to protect our precious farmland. Our ideal should be Singapore. Singapore support 6 million people on 726 square kilometer area. Average density is 8000/sq. km. Quite high compared to western cities. Even this 8000/sq. km is deceptive as Singapore is a city state with big military, big sea port, big airport, big natural reserves. All of these are very much land eater. Singapore has multiple army base, air force base within it's land. Entire central Singapore is natural reserves and water catchment areas. So in reality, Singapore's urban density most probably double of the average, 16000/sq.km.Our most of the cities are about these dense except some parts of Dhaka(old Dhaka). If we plan many high-rise apartments blocks with all kind of civic amenities including sufficient open spaces in the middle like Singapore, then our density would not be any problem. Rather than creating urban sprawl with detached homes I would like to create more highrise apartments to spare land for parks, natural reserves and farmlands for the recreational activities for urban dwellers.