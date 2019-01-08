Small and medium sized city tour in Bangladesh.

Small city: Population between 100,000 to 500,000. Usually the district headquarter.
Medium city: Population between 500,000 upto 2 million. Divisional headquarters except Dhaka and Chattogram.
Big city: Dhaka and Chattogram. Population 20 million and 6 million respectively.
Jashore city
Bogura city
Feni city
Moulovibazar city
Area-wise in subcontinent our towns are rather dense and small, most of them will need a planned satellite town outside city limits with standardized plan since they expanded in kind of haphazard unplanned manner, not respecting modern grid patterns, offsets for building walls, boundary walls, spacing between buildings, setbacks from city streets etc.
In this respect, we can employ Chinese city planners to expand our towns, I don't know if their experience was similar to ours. But for sure their plans may have been cost-effective and the results are all there for everyone to see.
@FairAndUnbiased
and @Beast
brothers, who among the Chinese posters has architecture and/or civil engineering experience/interest?
No planned town should stay like this were there is only one lane each way at most and no place to park next to a footpath/sidewalk with stores directly on the street. That may have been OK for rickshaws and CNG's, but not for today, where you have or will have a lot of cars soon.
We should plan for car parking as a main municipal mandate for towns of any size from now on, meaning having designated parking for buildings, BEFORE approving plans for new buildings.
And police has to crack down on enforcing no parking/stopping zones. Too many CNG and rickshaw idiots, as well as illegally parked cars/trucks/buses sitting next to sidewalks/footpaths waiting and causing huge jams.
They are demolishing and correcting some of these illegal non-permitted municipal constructions in Dhaka, but it is not happening in the rest of Bangladesh. It used to be a free-for-all for politicians and their henchmen (and still is to some extent). Can't allow this going forward.
On the positive side, the overhead wire removal in Sylhet Dargah area was a success and made such a difference...