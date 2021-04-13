Slow Pace of Civilian Clean up / Road / Train and Rain Water Passage Project

REAL STORY​

SINDH GOVERNMENT BUILDER PERFORMANCE

Reference:

PRIVATE BUILDER PERFORMANCE

Slow Pace of Civilian Clean up / Road / Train and Rain Water Passage ProjectKarachi , after many years finally got a 2 Billion Dollar Package from PTI GovernmentAfter many years Prime Minister stepped it up and forced Sindh Government to start clean up projectswith a injected funding of direct projects and direct oversight demands over projects.After much reluctance , finally we seen some projects start in Karachi , however these are just my observations after observing the status of these projects in Pakistan based on following criteriaa) The Pace of Effort / Workb) Often the man power activated on project is very Limitedc) Projects are(where it can get extensions), and notbasedd) The cleanup , repair sites often look more devastated then before a project started1- KCR Railway ProjectExample while online on video we can see many companies in UK and China are able to lay tracks , brand new , and also constructed brand new surroundings in record amount of time usually spanning few month. Yet he KCR project in Karachi has continued to linger at a very turtle pace. China views projects in term of, In Pakistan the Project is seen as. Often dust is floating around the tracks , and no effort is made to beautify the tracks , no plants are being sowed , no green grass is being laid across the tracks, No modern fencing work is being doneThe station / tracks / Surrounding appear to be showcase something from 1965 being just polished up a little bitThe staff making the Bogies and carts for train are doing excellent work still older design but decent work2- Land Reclaim belonging to Railways , Demolishing of Illegal Housing , Extending the Water Draining Canal KarachiThe most visible thing is the Chaos , houses are being demolished , no one has ensured the population has been relocated 100% as you still see illegal residents walking around the demolishing zone. Children are walking collecting garbage.. Often we see 1-2 odd machines taking days and days , just to demolish 1 illegal buildings. Again this showcases the slow pace of change. The contractor who won the award to demolish and reconstruct , Can't even activate 100-200 Bull Dozers to quickly demolish. Then often we see these bull dozers , dumping the Cement from houses broken into the Canal further blocking the water flow instead of immediately having Trucks come in to take the rubble away from demolishing zone to further break down and recycle material. All in all the whole region looks worse then Syrian War Disaster. Again we see signs that the "PACE" of work is slow. China could construct a whole hospital in 12-13 days , and Pakistani Demolishing workers can't demolish 1 tiny Villa in over 3-4 weeksTechnology is not usedNo focus exist to complete finish the work in a Lum Sum project deal where the Contractor company has to hire lot of workers to get work done FASTEST way possible> They have buses (Double Decker)> They have Water Drainage Lakes , Canals> They also have fantastic plantation and trees> They also have stunning views for VillaSame Pakistan , they just hire proper Engineering Firms to get things done with Quality and Fast Performance