''The contract to upgrade 61of these fighters was signed in December 2009, with the understanding that all of them would be ready by December 2017.

However, not a single aircraft has yet been delivered to the air force with HAL struggling to integrate a new radar on the jets. IAF has informed the government that it now expects the upgraded fighters to join service only by 2024''.



This is by any standards scandalous, while all others have all but phased out the Jaguars, the IAF will be re inducting them five years from now.

