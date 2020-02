Slovenia’s first mosque opens after 50 years

Mufti of the Islamic Community of Slovenia Nedzad Grabus addresses the media on February 3, 2020, in Slovenia's first mosque, designed by the Bevk Perovic Arhitekti architecture firm, in Ljubljana. Slovenia's first mosque opened its doors in the capital Ljubljana on February 3, more than 50 years after the initial request to build it was made.

A picture taken on February 3, 2020, shows a general view of a lecture room inside Slovenia's first mosque, designed by the Bevk Perovic Arhitekti architecture firm, in Ljubljana.

A picture taken on February 3, 2020, shows a general view of a sports hall inside Slovenia's first mosque, designed by the Bevk Perovic Arhitekti architecture firm, in Ljubljana.