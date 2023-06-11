What's new

Slovakia: Vietnamese community granted national minority status

Flag of Slovakia

On 7 June the Vietnamese community became the 14th national group to be officially recognised as a 'national minority' in Slovakia.

The recognition came about following recommendations from the Slovak Government Council for Human Rights, National Minorities, and Gender Equality, based on expert opinion from the Institute of Ethnology and Social Anthropology of the Slovak Academy of Sciences.

This development is essential to the recognition and visibility of the Vietnamese community in Slovak society, and to the support and protection of their rights, including through offering greater support for the promotion of Vietnamese culture and language from the Fund for the Support of the Culture of National Minorities. The symbolic recognition by the government also highlights to the wider public the importance of respecting Vietnamese community and culture.

The Vietnamese community - which comprises almost 3 000 people, according to the national census of 2021 - has been present in Slovakia for more than 70 years, and is integrated well. Third-generation young people from this community speak Slovak fluently, are successful in their professional fields, and contribute to the prosperity of Slovakia.


slovakia-1-5-16_wide-088654ce4ebd37eb91065b863de9396a7409ecbf-s1100-c50.jpg


Claudia Tran, 21, was born and raised in Slovakia to Vietnamese immigrants. "People here are still really surprised if I speak Slovak with them," she says. "Because the assumption is, you don't look Slovak, you aren't Slovak."
Idk if it was slovakia, slovenia or czech republic, where they didn't have a single mosque because you needed to be a recognized minority to have your place of worship. and the requirement was to have at least 20k members of your religion to get official recognition. Once muslims population is that country hit 20k requirement, they raised it to 50k
 

