Slovakia agrees to pay for Russian gas in rubles ​

Slovakia will pay for Russian natural gas in rubles if that’s what it takes to keep the commodity flowing, Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik has said on national television.,” Sulik said. He stressed that Russian imports account for roughly 85% of all Slovakian gas supplies, so the country’s authorities will remain pragmatic on the issue.,” Sulik emphasized, urging the rest of Europe to jointly seek a solution.Nearly all of the countries of the European Union, of which Slovakia is a member, slapped Russia with economic sanctions over the past month, jeopardizing Russia’s ability to receive payments from trade partners in the European currency. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin last week signed a decree introducing a new ruble gas payment mechanism.Although it is viewed by some as going against existing gas contracts, the mechanism does not imply a change of the currency of payment. It enables buyers to open ruble accounts with Russian Gazprombank to facilitate the transfer of European companies’ payments to Russian suppliers.According to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, “,” but the seller, Russia’s major gas exporter Gazprom, will be able to receive the funds in Russia’s national currency. Despite extensive explanations, however, many Russian buyers found themselves puzzled by the change. The initial reaction was mostly one of protest, with countries claiming they would not pay for gas in rubles. However, it appears that this will not be necessary at all.____________________________________The process of paying with rubles is very easy and not a breach of contract, the Europeans just need to have an account in Russian banks in rubles, they will give the banks euros, it will be converted into rubles and the rubles will be used to buy gas.most of the rest of the Europeans will fold, because if they don't their industries will collapse, Slovakia is just the beginning.