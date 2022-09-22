Slovak Defence Minister Naď: Mobilisation will bring end to Putin

Last week, EURACTIV reported on a survey which found that more than half of Slovaks would welcome the military victory of Russia over Ukraine.However, the government is pushing a different view. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď strongly condemned the mobilisation and referendums announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.“I strongly condemn Russia’s pseudo referendums on occupied territories of Ukraine. It’s an illegal annexation, which can’t be accepted. We reiterate our support for Ukraine’s full territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Heger tweeted.Naď called Putin’s speech “pitiful”. He also said that referendums on Ukraine’s territory are only a pretext for future Russian claims about Ukrainians attacking Russian soil.“By drafting the sons of Russian mothers, he will put himself in a challenging political position, and I assume that this will end up in the overthrow of Vladimir Putin as president of the Russian Federation,” Naď said.