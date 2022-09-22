What's new

Slovak Defence Minister Naď: Mobilisation will bring end to Putin

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,165
27
19,597
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.euractiv.com

Slovak Defence Minister Naď: Mobilisation will bring end to Putin

www.euractiv.com www.euractiv.com

Last week, EURACTIV reported on a survey which found that more than half of Slovaks would welcome the military victory of Russia over Ukraine.

However, the government is pushing a different view. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď strongly condemned the mobilisation and referendums announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I strongly condemn Russia’s pseudo referendums on occupied territories of Ukraine. It’s an illegal annexation, which can’t be accepted. We reiterate our support for Ukraine’s full territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Heger tweeted.

Naď called Putin’s speech “pitiful”. He also said that referendums on Ukraine’s territory are only a pretext for future Russian claims about Ukrainians attacking Russian soil.

“By drafting the sons of Russian mothers, he will put himself in a challenging political position, and I assume that this will end up in the overthrow of Vladimir Putin as president of the Russian Federation,” Naď said.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China calls for negotiations, cease-fire in Ukraine after Russia's military mobilization announcement
2 3
Replies
32
Views
550
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
HAIDER
Putin orders Ukraine's mobilization. A nuclear threat in the region
Replies
1
Views
106
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan as Russia-China ties blossom
Replies
0
Views
166
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
Peace in sight? Putin willing to hold talks with Ukraine after phone call with China's Xi
Replies
10
Views
607
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
khansaheeb
Putin, Erdogan Relationship is One of Trust as Leaders Meet in Sochi
Replies
0
Views
278
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom