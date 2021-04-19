Slogan calling for Muslim genocide raised at Jantar Mantar Muslim Mirror is independent online news media platform, articulating the concerns and hope of voiceless minorities and disadvantaged groups in India.

Hate speeches were givens and anti-Muslim slogans were raised at a congregation held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. The event was attended by scores of Hindutva activists.In a video clip, which has gone viral on social media, some fanatics are seen chanting the slogan, ”When Muslims will be cut into pieces they will shout ‘Ram Ram’.”Ashwini Upadhyay, a former BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer, have disassociated himself with the men seen in the video. He has demanded action against the men seen in the video.However, #ArrestAshwiniUpadhyay is trending on Twitter. Netizens say that Upadhyaya should also be held accountable as he was the main organiser of the event.The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against ”unknown persons” in connection with the aforementioned video.Apart from such sloganeering, several Hindutva leaders gave speeches amid chants of Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai.They demanded that “222 black laws” made by English should be abolished from the Indian Penal Code and new indigenous laws be introduced. Implementation of Uniform Civil Code, Population Control Law and Anti-Infiltration Law were some of their demands.Upadhyay said in his speech: “These laws were made to jail Veer Savarkar (a pre-Independence Indian leader known as the founding father of the Hindu nationalist politics); to hang Bhaghat Singh, Sukh Dev and Raj Guru. This law was also made to Lathi charge Lala Lajpat Rai.”He pointedly cited the example of recent post-election violence in West Bengal and migration of Hindus from Kashmir at the outbreak of militancy to explain how the Police Act of 1800s stops police from “firing” at people.Some of the participants distributed flyers carrying genocidal hate content in Hindi against Islam.(Mod Edit: Always share link to the source.)