Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Americas
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Sleepy Joe Biden's Fake Town Hall : Every Lie
Thread starter
-=virus=-
Start date
32 minutes ago
-=virus=-
FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
1,226
-1
571
Country
Location
32 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Macron launches anti-Muslim police-state crackdown after terror attack in France
Latest: W.11
A moment ago
Europe & Russia
India: Seven-year-old boy accused of raping girl, 5, in Aligarh
Latest: Clutch
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
G
A muslim man denied German citizenship for refusing to shake woman's hand
Latest: Ghost Hobbit
A moment ago
Europe & Russia
Ghazi Vice Admiral (retired) Iqbal Fazal Qadir of Dwarka Operation has passed away today in Karachi.
Latest: I S I
A moment ago
Pakistan Navy
Indonesia Economy Forum
Latest: Nike
1 minute ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Ghazi Vice Admiral (retired) Iqbal Fazal Qadir of Dwarka Operation has passed away today in Karachi.
Latest: I S I
A moment ago
Pakistan Navy
Featured
Ex PN Chief Zafar Mehmood Abbasi highlighted PN modernization
Latest: HRK
5 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: Akh1112
7 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Neurath
45 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan's Service Rifle (G-3, Type-56) Replacement Competition 2016.
Latest: Neurath
Today at 3:35 PM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Urdu is not our language: Mahmood Khan Achakzai in PDM's Karachi gathering.
Latest: POPEYE-Sailor
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
A
Pakistan Tactical nuclear weapons, Chinese firepower and American proxy warrior India
Latest: Arsenal Caan
3 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
P
PML-N Safdar Arrested
Latest: Patriot forever
8 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
English Premier League - 2020/21
Latest: Arsalan
12 minutes ago
Sports
After 6 years Pakistani Paper finally shows advertisement calling Nawaz Sharif a Criminal
Latest: Enigma SIG
40 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
Chinese soldiers in Tibet receive new QBU-191 sniper rifles
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 3:13 PM
Equipment & Gear
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Tair-Lahoti
Today at 2:46 PM
Air Warfare
Desert Storm - The Ground War, Day 1 - Crush the Saddam Line
Latest: Figaro
Today at 2:12 PM
Military History & Tactics
BrahMos Supersonic Missile Successfully Test Fired From Navy's Stealth Destroyer
Latest: Basel
Today at 1:41 PM
Naval Warfare
New Video - Indian soldiers were beaten by Chinese
Latest: Mugwop
Today at 1:24 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Featured
Bangladesh Plans Aircraft Production In 2021
Latest: Homo Sapiens
4 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Chinese PLA soldier captured by Indian security forces in Ladakh’s Chumar-Demchok area
Latest: Leishangthem
8 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Bangladesh under pressure not to relocate Rohingyas in island: FM
Latest: Buddhistforlife
10 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
D
TF-X Turkish Fighter & Trainer Aircraft Projects
Latest: dr.knowhow
24 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
Indian Air Force News & Discussions
Latest: MirageBlue
31 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Americas
Menu
Log in
Register
Top