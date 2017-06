Slavery before Islam

How Islam moderated slavery

Islam greatly limited those who could be enslaved and under what circumstances (although these restrictions were often evaded)

Islam treated slaves as human beings as well as property

Islam banned the mistreatment of slaves - indeed the tradition repeatedly stresses the importance of treating slaves with kindness and compassion

Islam allowed slaves to achieve their freedom and made freeing slaves a virtuous act

Islam barred Muslims from enslaving other Muslims

The paradox

Muslim slavery continued for centuries

Slaves came from many places

Slaves could be assimilated into Muslim society

Muslim slaves could achieve status

Muslim slavery was not just economic

Where did the slaves come from?

Non-Muslim Africa, in particular the Horn

Central and Eastern Europe

Central Asia

The legality of slavery today

Slavery and Islamic law

Law and slavery

Context

Is slavery still legal in Islam?

The law on slavery

Who can be enslaved

as the result of being defeated in a war that was legal according to sharia

if they are born as the child of two slave parents

Free Muslims, but note that: Slaves who convert to Islam are not automatically freed Children born to legally enslaved Muslims are also slaves

Dhimmis

Slave rights

Slaves must not be mistreated or overworked, but should be treated well

Slaves must be properly maintained

Slaves may take legal action for a breach of these rules, and may be freed as a result

Slaves may own property

Slaves may own slaves

Slaves can get married if their owner consents

Slaves may undertake business on the owner's behalf

Slaves guilty of crimes can only be given half the punishment that would be given to a non-slave (although some schools of Islamic law do allow the execution of a slave who commits murder)

A female slave cannot be separated from her child while it is under 7 years old

Female slaves cannot be forced into prostitution

Slave rights to freedom

The mukatab : a slave who has the contractual right to buy their freedom over time

: a slave who has the contractual right to buy their freedom over time The mudabbar : a slave who will be freed when their owner dies (this might not happen if the owner's estate was too small)

: a slave who will be freed when their owner dies (this might not happen if the owner's estate was too small) The umm walid, a female slave who had borne her owner a child

Slaves must accept

Owners are allowed to have sex with their female slaves

Restrictions on slaves

Slaves cannot carry out some religious roles

Slaves can have only limited authority

Slaves cannot be witnesses in court

Killing a slave does not carry the death penalty in most schools of Islamic law

Slaves are punishable under Islamic law if they commit a crime - although for some major crimes they only receive half the punishment of free people

Muhammad and slavery

some modern writers believe that Muhammad intended his teachings to lead to the gradual end of slavery by limiting opportunities to acquire new slaves and allowing existing slaves to become free. This idea doesn't appear in early writings.

others writers argue that by regulating slavery the Prophet gave his authority to its continued existence, and that by having slaves himself he showed his approval

Stated that freeing slaves was the act that God found most acceptable Zakat (charity - the third Pillar of Islam) was often used by the state to free slaves

Stated that freeing a slave was the appropriate way to gain forgiveness for certain wrongs

Ordered that those who committed certain wrongs should be penalised by having to free their slaves

Stated that slaves should be allowed to buy their freedom, and if necessary should be given the opportunity to earn money, or be lent money by the state, in order to do so

Allowed slaves to be freed in certain circumstances

Stated that slaves' contracts should be interpreted in favour of the slaves

Stated that the duty of kindness towards slaves was the same of that towards family, neighbours and others

Stated that when a slave owner had a child with a female slave, the child should be freed and could inherit from their father like any other child (as in the case of Ibrahim)

Compared to the Atlantic slave trade

Slavery in Muslim cultures and the Atlantic slave trade

The Atlantic trade lasted from the 15th to 19th centuries, the Eastern trade from the 7th or 9th century to the 20th

Under Islam slaves were considered people first, and then property. In the Atlantic trade slaves were considered property not people, and often just regarded as units of productive labour

Islamic law laid down considerable protection for slaves; those taken for the Atlantic trade had very little protection

Islamic law only permitted those conquered in legitimate warfare to be enslaved, all other methods being illegal - although this was often ignored - whereas the Atlantic trade enslaved anyone who had commercial value

In Islam, slave-owners were forbidden to take young children from their mothers, something common in the Atlantic trade

The owner-slave relationship could be kinder in Islam than in the Atlantic trade, and often more personal

Islam recommends the freeing of slaves in itself as a 'good' religious act and says that slaves who convert to Islam should be freed. Zakat (the requirement for charity) was used by Muslim states to free slaves. There were many other avenues whereby a slave could be freed, for example as expiation for irregularities in other religious rituals; as a result many more slaves were freed than in the Atlantic trade

Under Islamic law a slave could take his/her master to the Islamic courts to address a grievance, and the judge had the right to grant freedom against the master's wishes and/or other compensations; there was no such protection for slaves taken by the Atlantic trade

Islam permitted slaves to attain high office; those taken for the Atlantic trade stayed at the bottom of society

In the Atlantic trade there were two males to every female; in the Islamic trade, there were two females to every male

Islam permitted women to be enslaved for sexual purposes, although not for prostitution

Africans were enslaved in the Atlantic trade to work on an industrial scale in agricultural labour; in the Islamic trade they had a far wider variety of roles

The Atlantic trade only involved black Africans; Muslim slavery involved many racial groups

Slavery in the Atlantic trade was highly racist, something prohibited in Islam where there was much less institutionalised racism. Both masters and slaves had a wide range of colours and backgrounds; the result is that former slaves became absorbed into the Islamic world, while former slaves remained a discriminated-against underclass in the USA until comparatively recently

Economic slavery

Economic slavery in Islam

The slave trade

Elite slavery

Elite slavery

The paradox of elite slavery

Examples of elite slavery

The Mamluks

The devshirme system

Eunuchs

Sexual slavery

Sexual slavery - the harem

The harem

The nature of concubinage

Some argue that it was seriously wrong in that it was just slavery it breached human rights it exploited women women could be bought and sold, or given as gifts it involved compulsory non-consensual sex - which would nowadays be called 'rape' it reinforced male power in the culture

Others say that it was relatively benign, because it gave female slaves a relatively easy existence it gave female slaves a chance to rise socially it gave female slaves a chance to gain power it gave female slaves a chance to gain their freedom



The political role of concubines

Abolition

Muslims and the abolition of slavery

Qatar in 1952

Yemen and Saudi Arabia in 1962

Mauritania in 1980

Early opponents

Attacking the slave trade

Colonial powers such as Britain and France applied great pressure for the abolition of slavery in their dominions. This pressure was successful in some places, like Egypt, but much less influential in others.

Colonial powers also took direct action against slave traders: the British Navy played a role in intercepting and taking action against slave traders, and between 1817 and 1890 signed treaties with over 80 territories allowing them to do this.

Christian missionaries, including David Livingstone, aroused public indignation in the West.

The abolition of the Atlantic slave trade provided an enlightening example

Some Muslim thinkers readdressed Islamic ideas on human equality

Some Muslim thinkers saw slavery as colonialist/imperialist behaviour that was incompatible with growing anti-colonialism

Some Muslim thinkers regarded slavery as an activity incompatible with the modern world

Changes in culture brought about by factors such as urbanisation, changes in the demand for labour, education, a desire to relate to Western nations as equals

An increase in the freeing of slaves in some territories helped to accustom people to the ending of slavery

