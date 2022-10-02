Skoda Auto VW India begins production of left-hand-drive Kushaq for export markets

Skoda Auto VW India begins production of left-hand-drive Skoda Kushaq The ‘Made-in-India’ Skoda Kushaq LHD is soon to be exported to global markets.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd with the left-hand-drive Skoda Kushaq at the Group’s manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune.Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL), which manages the India region for the five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini, has announced the Start of Production (SoP) of the left-hand-drive version of the Skoda Kushaq SUV.The Kushaq is the first model to be launched in the country under the Group’s India 2.0 project. The ‘Made-in-India’ Skoda Kushaq LHD will be exported to global markets shortly.Piyush Arora, Managing Director of SAVWIPL said, “Since its world premiere in India last year, the Skoda Kushaq has created a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the Group in India. This world-class SUV, which will soon be heading to international markets, will showcase India’s manufacturing excellence on a global stage. With each new model we export, we are inching closer to our aim of making India an export hub for the VW Group globally. With its exceptional design, build quality, and performance, we are confident the Kushaq will enjoy phenomenal success in other markets, as well.”In February 2022, SAVWIPL began exporting the Volkswagen Taigun, the first in the range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform. The Group also celebrated an important milestone in its India journey in March 2022, having produced 15,00,000 units at its manufacturing facilities in Pune and Aurangabad, India. The Group recorded its highest-ever H1 sales in India, with 52,700 units sold from January to June 2022. Through the first six months of 2022, SAVWIPL’s sales were up 200% year-on-year