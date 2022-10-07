Skoda Auto To Debut In Vietnam With Help From Indian Arm

- Skoda is partnering with Thanh Cong Motor for sales and local production in Vietnam.
- Initially, it plans to introduce fully imported models in the southeast Asian country.
- Later in 2024, Kushaq and Slavia assembly kits will be exported.
- The Czech carmaker targets 30,000 sales per year initially.
“Exports remain a fundamental pillar of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India’s growth plan.” – Piyush Arora, Skoda India Managing Director
In 2024, The carmaker’s Indian arm will begin exporting cars built at the Chakan plant as knock-down kits to Vietnam. These CKDs will be assembled locally in the southeast country at a production line that’s currently under construction.
Piyush Arora adds, “Now we are gearing up to introduce the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia in the Vietnamese market, which is an important milestone for the team in India. With its significant success in the local and overseas markets, our INDIA 2.0 project remains a key driver in the Group’s endeavour to ‘Engineer cars in India to be Driven by the World'.”
Skoda plans to introduce the Karoq, Kodiaq, Superband Octavia as completely built-up units starting in 2023. The carmaker plans to build cars in Vietnam in the Quang Ninh province and is also looking at sites such as the Viet Hung Industrial Park for its facilities. Later after 2025, it will bring the Enyaq iV electric SUV and its coupe version to the southeast Asian country
