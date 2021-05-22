What's new

Skewed Islamic culture hampers growth and success

I am going to discuss a prominent but overlooked reason for the downward spiral faced by majority of muslims nations.

A boy is raised different than a girl, at least from grade 8, or puberty on wards if not before.

This is manifested primarily in the concept of "chadar and chaar diwari" that restricts girls when it comes to exposure and by large over riding any influence that internet may have positively.

The male child at the same time, is exposed to the world and develops personality traits which are based on the foreign influences. Thus causing a gulf between the female and male child.

From henceforth until graduation the male child keeps experiencing and developing newer experiencing, and the gulf between the male and female keeps increasing.

The rude awakening to reality comes when it time for marriage, and the family sets a match based on what they think the boy and the girl are like, and what they aspire. This maybe true in case of a female child, but is not the case in case of the male child who has had strong influences since he went past grade 10.

The girl's vision is mostly restricted to the "home" and considers the home her universe and battle space should her position be challenged or she should choose to challenge the mother or sisters in law.

This creates a funny and unfortunate relationship, which is possible to continue only if the boy giveup and surrenders what he has learned ( right or wrong) or face the hell that the women create due to their refusal to accept or change.

The 50% of the population's inability to change, eventually drags the whole society down, impeding growth or exploration of newer paradigms.

Share your thoughts please.
 
A lot of this is to do with culture and not religion. Hence why Muslims across the globe behave and act in different ways. I do believe your title is true in many ways though. Another factor is tribalism, where we get a boner from siding with Muslims in in any situation that is Muslim vs none Muslim as if being Muslim makes you immune from being an idiot and being a none Muslim means you can't possibly know better

I think I have digressed from the topic, my bad
 
So basically reforming what we have the I guess the right thing to do , I mean the Europeans reformed and I guess so can we.
 
