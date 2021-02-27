Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
General Photos & Multimedia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
'Skating Force' Will Now Catch Criminals Using Roller Skates
Thread starter
zeroboy
Start date
Today at 7:41 PM
zeroboy
FULL MEMBER
Sep 24, 2012
1,060
0
1,686
Today at 7:41 PM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
IAF's Balakot Disaster Two Years On
Latest: Death Professor
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan is most tolerant country in Asia
Latest: xuxu1457
A moment ago
Members Club
X
Cutting edge Technology generated by the Islamic nations in the middle east
Latest: xbat
1 minute ago
Middle East & Africa
Two TTP terrorists killed in encounter with CTD Sindh - 27 / 02 / 2021.
Latest: El Sidd
2 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR
Latest: HRK
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
IAF's Balakot Disaster Two Years On
Latest: Death Professor
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
Two TTP terrorists killed in encounter with CTD Sindh - 27 / 02 / 2021.
Latest: El Sidd
2 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR
Latest: HRK
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Fawadqasim1
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Treason: Zardari asked me to roll back JF 17, Retired Air Marshall Shahid Latif.
Latest: SQ8
12 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Pakistan’s largest textile mill to generate Rs160 Billion export and create 20 thousand jobs.
Latest: Wikki019
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Sugar in short supply across utlity stores in Pakistan
Latest: El Sidd
12 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Is there any actual impact of Fatf grey listing?
Latest: PakistaniAtBahrain
15 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Displeased with governor Imran Ismail, PTI Sindh leaders demand his ouster
Latest: Turingsage
17 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan will remain in FATF grey list
Latest: Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
18 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
F
The U.S. Air Force Just Admitted The F-35 Stealth Fighter Has Failed - Forbes
Latest: flameboard
55 minutes ago
Military Forum
AGM-183 ARRW hypersonic missile to conduct first test within seven days, begin production in one year
Latest: F-22Raptor
Today at 7:37 PM
Air Warfare
The US Military is EVERYWHERE
Latest: LeGenD
Today at 5:26 PM
Military History & Tactics
USAF rethinks future fleet, ponders clean-sheet 4.5-generation fighter
Latest: Ali_Baba
Today at 5:16 PM
Air Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: untitled
Today at 8:41 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Pakistan is a brother indeed
Latest: Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
5 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
B
Bangladesh gets UN recommendation for graduating from LDC status
Latest: Black_cats
6 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
B
Bangladesh under ‘no obligation’ to take stranded Rohingya: FM
Latest: Black_cats
7 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Temporary Peace, Permanent Threat (for India) - Praveen Sawhney
Latest: peagle
8 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
Bangladesh writer Mushtaq Ahmed, arrested in digital security case, dies in jail
Latest: Black_cats
13 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
General Photos & Multimedia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom