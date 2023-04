Imran Khan said: they want to pay taxes but first give them rights of full province . how can gov impose federal / provincial taxes on a administrative territory ? Click to expand...

it has its own assembly. they can decide which taxes to impose. besides this, all the rest are nationwide issues. and not local or specific to GB. sindh, south punjab and balochistan have faced the worst floods of at least my lifetime, crops have been wiped out, homes destroyed, millions affected. i think all of this will affect the govt's capability to provide subsidies a little bit.its just the MWM (with only 1 seat) trying to capitalize the situation and drum up some political support till next elections.