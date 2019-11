‘We’ll teach them how to menstruate!’ Uproar after Pakistani feminism event featured NO WOMEN

22 Nov, 2019 11:44 / Updated 2 days agoA woman hold sign as she takes part in an Aurat March, or Women's March in Karachi, Pakistan March 8, 2018. © REUTERS/Akhtar SoomroFollow RT on A feminism discussion organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan has been changed to include women, after social media users blasted the panel for being all-male.The Karachi event, billed asoriginally featured a panel of five prominent men involved in media, entertainment, and activism in Pakistan.The only woman included in the line-up was the event’s female moderator, whose name was put at the bottom of the promotional flyer. Social media users expressed near unanimous disgust with the panel, arguing that it reflected Pakistan’s extremely conservative, male-dominated society.should ve just called it men's dayand why are all these men agreeing to participating? @manelwatchpk One upset netizen accused the event organizers ofto benefit men.Some criticism was more light-hearted. Comedian Shehzad Ghias Shaikh joked that he would be hosting afollowed by a talk on breastfeeding.he wrote on Twitter.Responding to the backlash, the panel’s female moderator said that the discussion was meant to focus around what mentheHello all, We are now re-framing the event and including a more diverse group of speakers. Requesting all of you to attend as your participation will add value to the conversation around understanding "feminism” together.She announced that two women would be added to the panel and that the event’s name would be changed to