Islamabad High Court Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was served a notice by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) shortly after his remarks against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, initiating a misconduct proceeding against him on a pending complaint.



According to the notice, complaint numbered SJC 242 of 2015 against Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was fixed for hearing before the SJC on Saturday, July 7 at 11am in the conference room of the Supreme Court building.