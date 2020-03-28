SixWalled Room, One Door, Apes Behind Walls, Ship loaded with Certainty!

One

always

Voice

Certainty

Clarity

Way

Utter Silence

Open

That won't be Human or would it Be?

There in, alone, always alone... in the, can only stand.... walls, walls, walls..Walls, walls, all of those, standing in the Middle, stare at it.......And Those Walls......memberance...and.... Standing in the Middle!Everytime,, pushing itself against the memberane... Look atFind The Door?Sometimes, only a single, big one... but mostly, many... big and small, pushing against the memberane... stare at it and find itsfixed, unblinking....singular, standing in the Middle.Choices, choices... standing in the Middle... to look at the Albino(s)? To find the Door? To close eyes? DoDare to open ears and hear the whispers, shreiks, taunting, teasing, scaring... eachwith its own...Stay in theor find The Door?No gestures, no motions, no light, no dark... in That Room, alone... One Door!Behind That Door...ladened with... anOnly if The Door isand The Ship. Only then.... standing in the Middle, SixWalled Room!Brave ones, wise ones, dumb ones always find The Door Open and board The Ship!Only few, a very few!The most remain paralysed, standing in the Middle!Clarity... themakes every sound... everyundiluted... everyrising Only in!!!For some the Apes do push too much against the Skin of the Walls... coming too close, feasting on the Paralysis in the Middle... gnawing Fangs, holding with claws...For some the Albinos keep the respectable distance, just assuring The Door is not found....Everyone in unique Room!What makes The Room Bigger?What makes The Room Smaller?Something makes it easy to find The Door and dash..... The Ship!Something even more powerful, silencing and freezing the Albinos... making The Room, The Doorand... just walk out, board The Ship!Almost impossible but still.. a probability to Not Be in The Room at all, be always On The Ship!