SixWalled Room, One Door, Apes Behind Walls, Ship loaded with Certainty!

Mangus Ortus Novem

Mangus Ortus Novem

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2008
2,996
185
31,723
Country
Netherlands
Location
Pakistan
There in That Room, alone, always alone... in the Middle, can only stand.... walls, walls, walls..

Neither Ceiling, Nor Floor!

Walls, walls, all of those SixWalls!

One Door, standing in the Middle, stare at it... now it is there, infront, now in the back... up and down to the sides.... Why its moves?

And Those Walls... Skin...memberance... Dry and Perpirating .... Standing in the Middle!

Everytime, always, The AlbinoApe, pushing itself against the memberane... Look at or Find The Door?

Sometimes, only a single, big one... but mostly, many... big and small, pushing against the memberane... stare at it and find its Gaze fixed, unblinking....singular Intention, standing in the Middle.

Choices, choices... standing in the Middle... to look at the Albino(s)? To find the Door? To close eyes? Do Nothing?

Dare to open ears and hear the whispers, shreiks, taunting, teasing, scaring... each Ape with its own Voice...

Stay in the Paralysis or find The Door?

No gestures, no motions, no light, no dark... in That Room, alone... One Door!

Behind That Door... The Ship ladened with Certainty... an unknown, unexperienced Clarity!

Only if The Door is Found and The Ship Reached. Only then.... standing in the Middle, SixWalled Room!

Brave ones, wise ones, dumb ones always find The Door Open and board The Ship!

Only few, a very few!

The most remain paralysed, standing in the Middle!

Is there a Way... a Trick... not to be in That Room but Be on The Ship?

Unbent, undivided Clarity... the Utter Silence makes every sound Clean... every Sight undiluted... every Thought rising Only in Certainty!!!

For some the Apes do push too much against the Skin of the Walls... coming too close, feasting on the Paralysis in the Middle... gnawing Fangs, holding with claws...

For some the Albinos keep the respectable distance, just assuring The Door is not found....

No Escape!

Everyone in unique Room!

What makes The Room Bigger?

What makes The Room Smaller?

Something makes it easy to find The Door and dash..... The Ship!

Something even more powerful, silencing and freezing the Albinos... making The Room Still, The Door Fixed and Open... just walk out, board The Ship!

Almost impossible but still.. a probability to Not Be in The Room at all, be always On The Ship!

That won't be Human or would it Be? @Verve
 
Garden.

Perhaps, one of the best HumanExpressions... EnglishGarden, MughalGarden, PersianGarden... HangingGardens of Babylon....

Man's Conquest of Nature... arranged in his own image...desire... forcing it to flower...

Garden is perhaps as Cheap Copy of the Nature!

Difference between NaturalForest and TreePlantions ....

Who made the Room?

Who put the AlbionApes behind the Skin of those SixWalls?

The Door...

Ship always ready... filled to brim with Certainty!!!
 
The Albinos gourge on the Occupant of The Room!

Longer the stay, bigger and hungrier the Apes become... whirling The Room ever faster.

The Door moves... become Vauge, Distant...

The Ship... though always there... shrinks in size!

Who is not in The Room?

Everyone Has to Enter The Room... only a few ever leave, open The Door and Sail away Enriched with Certainty!
 
The Occupant feels, see the Birth of the Ape.

From singular to multitue... Albinos grow.... always.

Only the Occupant can decide the numbers.

And there is always The Door!

What gave brith to the Albino?
 
