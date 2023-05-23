What's new

Sixty HAF F-16 were air refueling by two Israeli 707.

Akritas

Sixty Greek F-16 fighters took off from the Air Bases of Souda, Araxos, N. Anchialos and Larissa and carried out aerial refueling from 2 Israeli Boeing 707s south of Crete at the FIR Athens.

Aerial refueling of HAF fighters took place in two phases. The first during the day with the first of the two Boeing 707s and the second after dark by the other Israeli flying tanker.

Ισχυρό μήνυμα Αθήνας -Τελ Αβίβ: 60 F-16 Νότια της Κρήτης - Εντυπωσιακό Air Refueling από δύο Ισραηλινά ιπτάμενα τάνκερ - Newpost.gr

60 μαχητικά F-16 όλων των τύπων και από τις οκτώ Πολεμικές Μοίρες της HAF απογειώθηκαν από τις βάσεις τους σε Σούδα, Άραξο, Νέα Αγχίαλο και Λάρισα και πέταξαν Νότια της Κρήτης.
