Six terrorists killed in Kurram district , KP , Pakistan - July 19, 2021

Six terrorists killed in Kurram

PARACHINAR: The security forces on Sunday killed six terrorists in the central part of the Kurram tribal district, officials said.District Police Officer (DPO) Tahir Iqbal said all the six terrorists were killed in the Ghor Gori area of the district where the security forces were carrying out an operation.It may be mentioned here that six workers installing a cell phone tower were kidnapped from the same area almost three weeks back. One of the kidnapped labourers was killed by the captors later. The security forces launched an operation after the kidnapping of the labourers and subsequent killing of one of them. Five kidnapped workers were recovered as a result of the operation.Two army officials, Captain Basit and a sepoy Bilal, had embraced martyrdom in an attack.The DPO said the security forces were still busy in the operation to secure the area .