What's new

Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan skirmish, says ISPR

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,905
-25
11,256
Country
India
Location
India

Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan skirmish, says ISPR​





Martyred soldiers (L to R) Sepoy Nazir Khan, Naik Javed lqbal and Sepoy Bismillah Jan, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain and Havaldar Saleem Khan. — ISPR


Martyred soldiers (L to R) Sepoy Nazir Khan, Naik Javed lqbal and Sepoy Bismillah Jan, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain and Havaldar Saleem Khan. — ISPR
Six soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were eliminated in a fierce gunfight that broke out in a remote part of the mountainous North Waziristan district, the military said on Thursday.
The statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing read: “A fire exchange took place between terrorists and own troops in general area Dirduni, North Waziristan District.”
It added: “Three terrorists were sent to hell while injuring another two”.

The six brave who — having fought gallantly — before they were martyred include: Havaldar Saleem Khan (age 36 years, resident of District Tank), Naik Javed Iqbal (age 37 years, resident of District Kohat), Sepoy Nazir Khan (age 26 years, resident of District Bannu), Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (age 25 years, resident of District Mardan), Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain (age 22 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Bismillah Jan (age 22 years, resident of District Khyber).
The military wing’s statement further added that a search operation was underway to clear any active threats holed up in the area.
“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.”

Moreover, the statement concluded with a resolve to ensure that terrorism was eliminated from the country.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR statement added.
Last week, three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during three separate encounters with terrorists in different parts of Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to the military’s media wing.
An ISPR statement stated that on the night of 27-28 April, security forces while fighting gallantly repulsed three attacks by terrorists on different locations within a short span of time in Lakki Marwat district.
A motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself near security forces post in the district followed by a fierce fire exchange between the troops and terrorists, it added.

The two other encounters occurred in the Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel areas of the district, in which three more terrorists, including terrorist commander Musa Khan, were eliminated.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the seven killed terrorists, according to the ISPR


www.geo.tv

Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan skirmish, says ISPR

During the encounter, three terrorists were killed, 2 injured
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
3,996
-6
5,393
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
These Jarnails, need blood of army guys for their survival and to get their narrative going.... where are the bloody MRAPs. ditch the hilux and toyotas. Where are the drones ??

God bless their souls..
 
A

ash5

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 8, 2021
6
0
4
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Keep getting involved in politics while our brave soldiers keep getting slaughtered…assole generals
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
94,680
100
152,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

6 soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi
May 4, 2023
\\
04151705e27d3b8.jpg



From L-R bottom row: Havaldar Saleem Khan, Naik Javed lqbal and Sepoy Bismillah Jan. — Photo courtesy: ISPR</p>"]https://i.dawn.com/primary/2023/05/04151705e27d3b8.jpg[/IMG]
From L-R top row: Sepoy Nazir Khan, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal and Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain. From L-R bottom row: Havaldar Saleem Khan, Naik Javed lqbal and Sepoy Bismillah Jan. — Photo courtesy: ISPR

Six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire with militants in the Dir Duni area of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and Pakistani army troops on May 4 (today).

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and three terrorists were sent to hell, while injuring another two,” the ISPR statement said.

However, six soldiers were martyred during the “intense exchange of fire”.
The deceased were identified as
36-year-old Havaldar Saleem Khan,
37-year-old Naik Javed lqbal,
26-year-old Sepoy Nazir Khan,
25-year-old Sepoy Hazrat Bilal,
22-year-old Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain
and 22-year-old Sepoy Bismillah Jan.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. [The] security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

The attack comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

In his maiden press briefing last month, ISPR Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that at least 293 people were martyred and 521 were injured in 436 terrorist incidents over the past year.

In KP, 192 people were martyred in 219 terror activities, while 80 people lost lives in 206 incidents in Balochistan, 14 people in five attacks in Punjab, and seven in six terrorism incidents across Sindh.

He had said that the army and law enforcement agencies carried out 8,269 intelligence-based operations during the previous year in which 1,378 suspected terrorists were apprehended and 157 were killed.

The DG ISPR had also said that overall 137 security personnel were martyred and 117 injured in anti-terror operations in the ongoing year.
 
B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
8,607
66
12,773
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There is no "intense exchange of gunfire". These FC troops are sitting ducks. The TTP terrorists conduct recce at leisure, pick their targets, hit it and are gone before anyone even knows what hit them.

For those asking for MRAPs etc., do realize that those would be helpful however only during a move or patrol, but most of these casualties are happening during raids on FC posts. That tells you there is no early warning...most of these posts have no or very limited night vision capability when these raids take place. These paramilitary troops have massive odds stacked up against themselves on account of less than optimal environment, equipment, training and tactics. Regular troops would fare no better sitting in these posts.

The casualty rate is almost 1:1 against the terrorists (or ours maybe higher than that of the terrorists). Speaks to extremely shoddy force protection measures and shear helplessness in the face of TTP attacks because these terrorists need to be uprooted ruthlessly with pacification operations in that entire region.

The only upside is that there is no shortage of manpower in Pakistan. For each casualty suffered, there are 10 more young men ready to join FC given the paucity of jobs in the country and this is why there is little focus on better protection/armour for troops.

After each such incident, the families are conveyed condolences, dua and mubarak on the shahadat of their father, son and then its business as usual.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area." These idiotic statements from ISPR amount to nothing. One wonders why sanitization is happening post-fact and not proactively.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan:
Replies
1
Views
408
El Sidd
El Sidd
ghazi52
Terrorist attack on Pak-Iran border martyrs four soldiers
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
175
Views
5K
El Sidd
El Sidd
ghazi52
Two soldiers, one child martyred in North, South Waziristan attacks
Replies
3
Views
398
KaiserX
K
Pakistan Ka Beta
5x terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan clash - Dec 2022 .
Replies
3
Views
598
Mrc
M
ghazi52
Two soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in KP’s Khyber:
Replies
4
Views
229
Great Janjua
Great Janjua

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom