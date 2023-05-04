Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan skirmish, says ISPR​

There is no "intense exchange of gunfire". These FC troops are sitting ducks. The TTP terrorists conduct recce at leisure, pick their targets, hit it and are gone before anyone even knows what hit them.



For those asking for MRAPs etc., do realize that those would be helpful however only during a move or patrol, but most of these casualties are happening during raids on FC posts. That tells you there is no early warning...most of these posts have no or very limited night vision capability when these raids take place. These paramilitary troops have massive odds stacked up against themselves on account of less than optimal environment, equipment, training and tactics. Regular troops would fare no better sitting in these posts.



The casualty rate is almost 1:1 against the terrorists (or ours maybe higher than that of the terrorists). Speaks to extremely shoddy force protection measures and shear helplessness in the face of TTP attacks because these terrorists need to be uprooted ruthlessly with pacification operations in that entire region.



The only upside is that there is no shortage of manpower in Pakistan. For each casualty suffered, there are 10 more young men ready to join FC given the paucity of jobs in the country and this is why there is little focus on better protection/armour for troops.



After each such incident, the families are conveyed condolences, dua and mubarak on the shahadat of their father, son and then its business as usual.



"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area." These idiotic statements from ISPR amount to nothing. One wonders why sanitization is happening post-fact and not proactively.