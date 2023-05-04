Imran Khan
Six soldier martyred, three terrorists killed in gunfight: ISPR
RAWALPINDI: Six Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were killed during a gunfight in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
According to the military’s media wing, a gunfight took place between Pakistan Army soldiers and terrorists in South Waziristan’s Dirdoni area.
As a result, six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and three terrorists were killed and two others sustained injuries. The martyred were identified as Hawaldar Saleem Khan, Naek, Javed Iqbal, Sepoy, Nazir Khan, Sepoy, Hazrat Bilal, Syed Rajat Hussain and Bismillah Jan.
Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of brave soldiers only further strengthen their resolve, the ISPR added.
Read more: Two soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists in KP’s Khyber: ISPR
Last month, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the general area of Mir Ali North Waziristan district.
During an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshadullah (age 29 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.
The ISPR further said, “sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found there.”
