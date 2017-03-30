What's new

Six Pakistani banks named in FinCEN leak

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,769
-1
3,470
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Six Pakistani banks named in FinCEN leak
By
Monitoring Report
-
September 21, 2020
0

368

https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fprofit.pakistantoday.com.pk%2F2020%2F09%2F21%2Fsix-pakistani-banks-named-in-fincen-leak%2F
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Six+Pakistani+banks+named+in+FinCEN+leak&url=https%3A%2F%2Fprofit.pakistantoday.com.pk%2F2020%2F09%2F21%2Fsix-pakistani-banks-named-in-fincen-leak%2F&via=Profitpk
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https://profit.pakistantoday.com.pk/2020/09/21/six-pakistani-banks-named-in-fincen-leak/&title=Six+Pakistani+banks+named+in+FinCEN+leak




Six Pakistani banks have been named in an investigation on the role global banks play in money laundering by Buzzfeed News and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), for 29 suspicious transactions close to $2.5 million.

The banks named are Allied Bank, United Bank (UBL), Habib Metropolitan Bank, Bank Alfalah, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan, and Habib Bank (HBL). All the suspicious transactions took place in 2011 and 2012.

Buzzfeed News had shared with ICIJ more than 2,100 suspicious activity reports, or SARs, filed by global banks to the U.S. Treasury Department’s intelligence unit, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCEN.

According to the investigation, global banks moved more than $2 trillion between 1999 and 2017 in suspicious payments, and flagged bank clients in more than 170 countries who were identified as being involved in potentially illicit transactions.

Banks file SARs when they believe a client is using services for potential criminal activity, though the filing in itself does not require a bank to stop doing business with a client.

According to the data revealed by ICIJ, 29 such suspicious transactions to and from Pakistan were flagged. Of those, the ‘received’ transactions amounted to $1,942,560, while the ‘sent’ transaction was $452,000.

Allied Bank had 12 suspicious transactions flagged, receiving $1,001170; UBL had eight transactions flagged, receiving $399,620; Habib Metro had two transactions flagged, receiving $74,980; Bank Alfalah had three transactions flagged, receiving $99,480 and sending $452,000; Standard Chartered had four transactions flagged, receiving $199,860; and HBL had one transaction flagged, receiving $167,450.

Out of the 29 transactions, Standard Chartered filed 28 SARs with FinCEN, while The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., filed one. All of these transactions took place between September and December 2012, except for one transaction that took place in November 2011.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Six Pakistani banks named in FinCEN leak

Six Pakistani banks have been named in an investigation on the role global banks play in money laundering by Buzzfeed News and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), for 29
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
----------------

Mr 10% and his fake accounts
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Pakistani e-commerce platform PriceOye announces six-figure funding in recent round Technology & Science 1
Morpheus Pakistani start ups continue to flourish as e-commerce platform PriceOye secures six-figure funding Pakistan Economy 0
Jyotish India violates LoC ceasefire yet again, injures six Pakistani civilians Kashmir War 9
crankthatskunk Pakistanis are down like six pins. Sports 36
Chakar The Great Six Afghan students expelled from Pakistani University for violence against locals Afghanistan Defence Forum 7
ghazi52 Six grooming essentials for Pakistani men Social & Current Events 5
Kabira Six Pakistanis part of Forbes new '30 under 30' list Social & Current Events 7
S Six famous Pakistanis who made it big using the power of internet Technology & Science 0
Devil Soul Six men accused of facilitating slain Taliban chief get Pakistani CNIC out on bail Pakistan's Internal Security 5
RangeMaster This Pakistani girl left her six-figure job in Islamabad to teach children in Hunza village Social & Current Events 21

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top