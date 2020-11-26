Six Pakistan Cricketers Test Positive For Covid-19 In New Zealand

Six of Pakistan's squad tested positive for Covid-19, hosts New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday

Updated: November 26, 2020 11:19 AM IST

Six Pakistan cricketers tested positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand

Pakistan players are in New Zealand for 3 T20Is and 2 Tests

Pakistan's tour is scheduled to begin with the first T20I on December 18

