Six including levies personnel, colliers martyred in Balochistan attacks​

,.,.Levies sources say four coal miners were killed when armed men opened fire at their mine in the Khost area of HarnaiFebruary 27, 2023At least six people including four coal miners and two levies personnel were martyred in three different terrorist attacks in Balochistan on Monday.Levies sources said four coal miners were killed when armed men opened fire at their mine in the Khost area of district Harnai. Three coal miners were also injured in the attack.The attackers managed to flee unhurt from the scene. The injured coal miners were rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Harnai.An emergency was declared in the hospital to provide medical treatment to the injured of the attack.In Chaman district of the province, armed men attacked the levies station in the Killi Sohbat area of Chaman leaving a soldier critically injured, said the sources.The injured levies soldier succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital while the attackers sped away on their motorcycles after the attack, sources said.In district Kohlu, a land mine explosion martyred a levies soldier and injured another five in the Janat Ali Union Council on Monday evening.Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Marri said the levies personnel were going to the union council to perform duties for local government elections when their vehicle hit a land mine.The levies solider died on the spot.Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the terrorist attacks and directed the administration to arrest the culprits behind the attacks.In a statement issued after the three attacks, CM Bizenjo said the perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice.He directed the administration to submit a report in this regard.