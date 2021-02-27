What's new

Six fighters, Indian soldier killed in occupied Kashmir: police

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,558
40
21,725
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
SRINAGAR: Six suspected fighters and an Indian soldier were killed during two separate clashes in occupied Kashmir overnight, police said on Thursday, rounding off another bloody year in the disputed territory.


Police said the six fighters killed in two villages belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad.


A police statement issued on Thursday said one of the four Indian security personnel wounded in the clashes died of bullet injuries in a hospital.


Officials say that at least 380 fighters, nearly 100 civilians, and over 80 security personnel have been killed in the disputed region since August 2019.


That was when New Delhi revoked the region’s limited autonomy and brought it under direct rule, adding to anger among locals and galvanising support for self-determination.


Local police chief Vijay Kumar told the Economic Times daily this week that some 70 per cent of the youths who joined militant ranks this year “were either killed or arrested”.


Most of those arrested are being held under anti-terrorism legislation called the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The law allows people to be held for six months — often rolled over — without being charged and bail is virtually impossible.


One of those — in custody since November — is Khurram Parvez, programme coordinator for a respected rights group, the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society.


On December 1 the UN Human Rights Office criticised his arrest and said that the UAPA “raises serious concerns relating to the right of presumption of innocence along with other due process and fair trial rights”.



www.dawn.com

Six fighters, Indian soldier killed in occupied Kashmir: police

Officials say at least 380 fighters, nearly 100 civilians, and over 80 security personnel have been killed since Aug 2019.
www.dawn.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tipu7
IAF's Balakot Disaster Two Years On
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
116
Views
7K
Khan vilatey
K
Soumitra
J&K Militancy Suffers Significant Losses as Security Forces Amp Operations Amidst Lockdown
Replies
0
Views
896
Soumitra
Soumitra
terry5
Kashmir on the Edge of the Abyss
Replies
1
Views
464
terry5
terry5
Ali Tariq
How Modi used Kashmir to stoke nationalist sentiment and woo India's Hindu voters
Replies
0
Views
349
Ali Tariq
Ali Tariq
B
The Silence Is the Loudest Sound - NYT Editorial on Kashmir
Replies
11
Views
1K
crankthatskunk
crankthatskunk

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom