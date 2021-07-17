Six Entities Developing Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine: Minister
Translator: Antara
Editor: Petir Garda Bhwana
28 October 2020 06:35 WIB
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Minister of Research and Technology Bambang PS Brodjonegoro has said six research entities are currently developing Indonesia’s indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, the Merah Putih, hence, several versions of the vaccine would eventually be released.
“Since they (the research teams) are using different platforms, the result would also be some six versions of the vaccine," Brodjonegoro said during an online press conference held at the National Agency of Disaster Management (BNPB) building in Jakarta on Tuesday.
“They are now working on the vaccine in each manner, but they would have eventually resulted (in developing their own version of the) COVID-19 vaccine, and we will be facilitating the production," he added.
The six entities working on the vaccine are the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology, the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI), Gadjah Mada University, University of Indonesia, Airlangga University, and Bandung Institute of Technology.
The Eijkman is currently leading vaccine development. Work on its vaccine, which is based on a recombinant sub-unit protein platform, has progressed more than 50 per cent on the laboratory scale, and the vaccine is expected to enter the stage of pre-clinical testing on animals by November, 2020.
LIPI, on the other hand, is using recombinant fusion proteins as its vaccine platform, while Gadjah Mada University is developing a recombinant protein platform.
University of Indonesia is using DNA, mRNA, and virus-like particles for its COVID-19 vaccine.
Bandung Institute of Technology is working on an adenoviral platform, while Airlangga University is using both adenoviral and adeno-associated viral (AAV) platforms to develop its vaccine.
Brodjonegoro has tasked the research institutions as well as his ministry with developing the vaccine prototype. The vaccine’s further development, including clinical trials and production, will be undertaken by state-owned pharmacy company Bio Farma.
Bio Farma, the minister said, plans to establish a consortium with Indonesian private-run companies to produce the Merah Putih vaccine at a higher capacity in the near future.
