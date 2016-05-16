What's new

Six dead in violence at Beirut protest against port blast inquiry

sammuel

sammuel

Dec 14, 2017
Six dead in violence at Beirut protest against port blast inquiry

Armed clashes erupt at demonstrations demanding end to judge’s investigation of huge blast last year


Six people have died and more than a dozen others have been injured in armed clashes that broke out in Beirut during a protest demanding an end to a judicial investigation into last year’s massive blast in the city’s port.

The deployment of soldiers failed to stem the violence, which took on a sectarian tone. The fighting happened near a civil war-era frontline in which militias from Maronite Christian and Shia Muslim blocs have previously clashed.



The rally had been led by members of Amal and Hezbollah, two predominantly Shia political parties whose respective leaders – Nabih Berri, the speaker of the parliament, and Hassan Nasrallah – have increasingly opposed the investigation into the blast, which is led by a judge, Tarek Bitar. It was not immediately clear how the gunfight started.

Interior minister Bassam Mawlawi said snipers had opened fire and aimed at people’s heads. All the dead were from one side, he said, meaning Shias.

Earlier on Thursday a court threw out a second attempt to remove Bitar, whose investigation is seen by many Lebanese as a make-or-break event for the crippled state, which has made little progress in establishing the culprits behind one of the biggest industrial accidents in modern history.

Beirut port had been a microcosm of the politics of Lebanon, which is run by fiefdoms and beset by endemic graft that has led it to bankruptcy. Stakeholders behind the port gates were loyal to political masters who have remained in charge since the end of the civil war.

The catastrophic blast on 4 August 2020 was caused by up to 2,750 tonnes of weapons-grade ammonium nitrate igniting after a fire, which is thought to have been caused by welding work. The fireball destroyed the bulk cargo terminal and much of the adjoining neighbourhoods, killing at least 215 people. It led to calls for an end to the political impunity that has characterised Lebanon since the pact to end the war was signed.


However, demands that all aspects of the explosion be investigated seem almost impossible to deliver, with ministers summoned for investigation refusing to turn up, others filing lawsuits against Bitar and yet more directly linked to claims of negligence not being implicated at all. Beyond that, any regional dimensions, which have long been the source of speculation, seem well beyond the judge’s capacity to explore.

On Thursday supporters of the two Shia movements gathered near the judicial palace to demand Bitar’s replacement. Protesters were mobilised via social media forums on Wednesday evening and by a firebrand speech from Nasrallah, who called for an “honest” judge to replace Bitar.

Similarly, Ali Hasan Khalil, a member of parliament from Amal, had warned of a “political escalation” if Bitar was not sidelined. He had been issued with an arrest warrant along with two other ministers.



The new government of the prime minister, Najib Miqati, has been under increasing pressure from both sides to either abandon the investigation or replace the lead judge. An earlier judge was sacked after he ran afoul of politicians.

Hezbollah and Amal both called for their supporters not to escalate tensions as gunmen trickled into the area. The Lebanese army was increasing its presence throughout the afternoon.

“We are so deeply polarised,” said Mazen Khoury, a resident of the nearby Badaro neighbourhood. “The Christians are the ones that lost the most out of the port explosion, their homes and their futures. There is a suspicion that other parties caused this and changed the face of the country. What is happening today reflects that.”


Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Adir-mz said:
A civil war in a making. What ever iran has hands on civil war will start.
I agree Iran will blow up Lebanon because it serves their agenda of destruction in the region. They are doing the same in Pakistan Balochistan region. Their new hardline government is even more terror enthusiastic...

Unfortunately, Saudi Arabia isn't any better.
 
T

Trench Broom

Feb 14, 2020
HezRats trying to stop a judge from pointing a finger at them over the port blast. So these Mullah loving dogs go marching into Christians neighbourhood chanting Shia slogans trying to intimidate the judge. The Christians didn't take kindly to it and fired on the armed HezRats. Some of them sent to hell. Hezbollah returned fire randomly into buildings and killed at least one female civilian, but looks like more.
 
SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

Dec 29, 2019
Clutch said:
I agree Iran will blow up Lebanon because it serves their agenda of destruction in the region. They are doing the same in Pakistan Balochistan region. Their new hardline government is even more terror enthusiastic...

Unfortunately, Saudi Arabia isn't any better.
Iran's agenda has been to systematically contain the chaos spread by the zionist regime and its American helpers. Zionist neocons in the US even theorized this policy black on white prior to and after 9-11 with concepts such as "constructive chaos" etc. After these imperialist powers mischievously set countries of the region on fire, Iran merely stepped in to defend its allies of the Resistance Axis and prevent spillover onto her own soil, and thereby undermined zio-American destabilization plans.

Every episode of destabilization in the region without exception was generated by NATO and the zionists, with support from their regional clients: 9-11 false flag operation, 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan, 2003 US invasion of Iraq based on bogus illegal pretexts and triggering of civil strife by "I"S after the 2006 bombing of the Al-Askari shrine, propping up separatist rebels in Sudan resulting in the dismantling of that country into two separate states, "Arab Spring" movements engineered and orchestrated with the assistance of western intelligence services in the early 2010's, bombing and instigation of civil war in Libya, all out support for insurgency in Syria and occupation of the northeastern portion of that country, Saudi invasion of Yemen, continued occupation of Palestine and Golan Heights as well as repeated zionist wars of aggression against Gaza, and now sanctioning of Lebanese financial institutions in order to provoke economic crisis, blame the Resistance and cause domestic instability.

US, zionist regime and their regional vassals have been spreading destruction. Iran has rightfully been countering them in self-defense and stopping the chaos to engulf even more places.
 
sammuel

sammuel

Dec 14, 2017
SalarHaqq said:
Iran's agenda has been to systematically contain the chaos spread by the zionist regime and its American helpers. Zionist neocons in the US even theorized this policy black on white prior to and after 9-11 with concepts such as "constructive chaos" etc. After these imperialist powers mischievously set countries of the region on fire, Iran merely stepped in to defend its allies of the Resistance Axis and prevent spillover onto her own soil, and thereby undermined zio-American destabilization plans.

Every episode of destabilization in the region without exception was generated by NATO and the zionists, with support from their regional clients: 9-11 false flag operation, 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan, 2003 US invasion of Iraq based on bogus illegal pretexts and triggering of civil strife by "I"S after the 2006 bombing of the Al-Askari shrine, propping up separatist rebels in Sudan resulting in the dismantling of that country into two separate states, "Arab Spring" movements engineered and orchestrated with the assistance of western intelligence services in the early 2010's, bombing and instigation of civil war in Libya, all out support for insurgency in Syria and occupation of the northeastern portion of that country, Saudi invasion of Yemen, continued occupation of Palestine and Golan Heights as well as repeated zionist wars of aggression against Gaza, and now sanctioning of Lebanese financial institutions in order to provoke economic crisis, blame the Resistance and cause domestic instability.

US, zionist regime and their regional vassals have been spreading destruction. Iran has rightfully been countering them in self-defense and stopping the chaos to engulf even more places.
lol you are defending yourself in a country 1500 km away ?

You hide behind proxies all over the middle east to attack others.

In 2019 you tried to play those proxies games with the US , But the Us is a superpower , it did not go for the bate and started chasing proxies . instead they went directly for the person responsible . . .

That is how and why your ex general Soleimani was blown away.

And as " revenge " you took down a Ukrainian passenger plane. Or more accurately you got so nervous of American retaliation you could not tell the difference between a fighter jet and a passenger plane.

sammuel

sammuel

Dec 14, 2017
Trench Broom said:
HezRats trying to stop a judge from pointing a finger at them over the port blast.
The strange thing is that so far the judge has not mentioned any top Hezbollah member as suspects.

So the fact that Nasrallah has campaigned so fiercely against this judge , raises serious suspicions that he does in fact has something to hide.




