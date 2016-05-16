Six dead in violence at Beirut protest against port blast inquiry

Iran's agenda has been to systematically contain the chaos spread by the zionist regime and its American helpers. Zionist neocons in the US even theorized this policy black on white prior to and after 9-11 with concepts such as "constructive chaos" etc. After these imperialist powers mischievously set countries of the region on fire, Iran merely stepped in to defend its allies of the Resistance Axis and prevent spillover onto her own soil, and thereby undermined zio-American destabilization plans.



Every episode of destabilization in the region without exception was generated by NATO and the zionists, with support from their regional clients: 9-11 false flag operation, 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan, 2003 US invasion of Iraq based on bogus illegal pretexts and triggering of civil strife by "I"S after the 2006 bombing of the Al-Askari shrine, propping up separatist rebels in Sudan resulting in the dismantling of that country into two separate states, "Arab Spring" movements engineered and orchestrated with the assistance of western intelligence services in the early 2010's, bombing and instigation of civil war in Libya, all out support for insurgency in Syria and occupation of the northeastern portion of that country, Saudi invasion of Yemen, continued occupation of Palestine and Golan Heights as well as repeated zionist wars of aggression against Gaza, and now sanctioning of Lebanese financial institutions in order to provoke economic crisis, blame the Resistance and cause domestic instability.



US, zionist regime and their regional vassals have been spreading destruction. Iran has rightfully been countering them in self-defense and stopping the chaos to engulf even more places.