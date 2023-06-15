Six days that changed the Middle East: The 1967 Arab-Israeli War

Thewas a critical development in the Arab-Israeli conflict, with consequences that are felt across the region to this day.It redrew the landscape of the conflict, expanded Israel’s territorial claims, and confirmed its military dominance in the region.This war, known to Israel as theand to Arabs as theand as the– came just two decades after the, or thewhen the state of Israel was established and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled from their homes and land.The War in June looks back at the events surrounding 1948, and thein 1956, to understand the roots of the 1967 war. It explores the actual six days of battle in detail and then looks at the profound long-term consequences of this war.