Six days that changed the Middle East: The 1967 Arab-Israeli War

The June 1967 war was a critical development in the Arab-Israeli conflict, with consequences that are felt across the region to this day.
It redrew the landscape of the conflict, expanded Israel’s territorial claims, and confirmed its military dominance in the region.
This war, known to Israel as the Six-Day War and to Arabs as the June War and as the Naksa – the setback – came just two decades after the catastrophic events of 1948, or the Nakba when the state of Israel was established and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled from their homes and land.
The War in June looks back at the events surrounding 1948, and the Suez Crisis in 1956, to understand the roots of the 1967 war. It explores the actual six days of battle in detail and then looks at the profound long-term consequences of this war.