What's new

Six days that changed the Middle East: The 1967 Arab-Israeli War

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
6,008
25
23,593
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The June 1967 war was a critical development in the Arab-Israeli conflict, with consequences that are felt across the region to this day.

It redrew the landscape of the conflict, expanded Israel’s territorial claims, and confirmed its military dominance in the region.

This war, known to Israel as the Six-Day War and to Arabs as the June War and as the Naksa – the setback – came just two decades after the catastrophic events of 1948, or the Nakba when the state of Israel was established and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled from their homes and land.

The War in June looks back at the events surrounding 1948, and the Suez Crisis in 1956, to understand the roots of the 1967 war. It explores the actual six days of battle in detail and then looks at the profound long-term consequences of this war.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

dexter
Israel - Birth of an Apartheid State
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
Sineva
Sineva
dexter
The Man Who Flew For Four Air Forces I PAF Ace Saif-ul-Azam
Replies
4
Views
750
dexter
dexter
Azadkashmir
Morocco tipped off Israeli intelligence, ‘helped Israel win Six Day War’
Replies
10
Views
548
Solidify
S
lydian fall
Hamas, Islamic Jihad vow to continue resistance on anniversary of Deir Yassin massacre
Replies
0
Views
383
lydian fall
lydian fall
dexter
An endless war: Iran, Israel and the United States
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom