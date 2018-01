Gwadar City gearing up for first International Trade Expo 29-30 Jan 2018 under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

CPEC is one of the six corridors of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Opening its doors to the world, Gwadar will next week host its first ever international trade exhibition under the auspices of the Gwadar Port Authority and the China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) at the Gwadar LinYi Trade City.





































































Gwadar is all set for hosting the first Gwadar Expo

















Hashoo Group to expand its five-star hotel in Gwadar









ISLAMABAD: Chian-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will benefit both the countries. Gwadar, owing to ideal location of its deep Sea Port, is expected to develop into a regional hub, serving the incoming, outgoing commercial traffic, and also facilitating in transit and intra-transit trade from many countries.

Once the connection between Gwadar Port and Kashgar through the Indus and the Karakoram Highway materialises, it will serve Pakistan and China’s economic interests as well.

According to press release, Hashoo Group invested over Rs2 billion including construction of ‘five-star hotel in the region by the name of Zaver Pearl Continental Gwadar to cater to the needs of its customers who are mostly government officials, foreigners, businessmen, bankers, tourists etc’.