Situation Tense in AJK as Federal Ministers Come Under Local Protests

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 7,359
- 21
- Country
-
- Location
-
After been hurled shoes a few days ago Gandapur this time comes under protests from the locals in AJK. Nevertheless the Minister is seen using firearms, which is a violation of the election code of conduct!
Jang gp saying the security guards fired.
Meanwhile Ary puts the blame on Raja Farooq Haiders constituents.
Jang gp saying the security guards fired.
آزاد کشمیر میں علی امین گنڈاپور کے قافلے پر پتھراؤ، سیکیورٹی گارڈز کی ہوائی فائرنگ
وفاقی وزیر علی امین گنڈاپور کے سیکیورٹی گارڈز نے ہوائی فائرنگ شروع کردی۔
jang.com.pk
Meanwhile Ary puts the blame on Raja Farooq Haiders constituents.
AJK elections: Murad Saeed's car attacked with stones in PML-N's Raja Farooq constituency
MUZAFFARABAD: Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed's convoy came under attack by unknown persons in the Hattian Bala constituency of Pakistan
arynews.tv