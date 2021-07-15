What's new

Situation Tense in AJK as Federal Ministers Come Under Local Protests

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,359
21
17,271
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
After been hurled shoes a few days ago Gandapur this time comes under protests from the locals in AJK. Nevertheless the Minister is seen using firearms, which is a violation of the election code of conduct!
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1415694764159156224

Jang gp saying the security guards fired.
jang.com.pk

آزاد کشمیر میں علی امین گنڈاپور کے قافلے پر پتھراؤ، سیکیورٹی گارڈز کی ہوائی فائرنگ

وفاقی وزیر علی امین گنڈاپور کے سیکیورٹی گارڈز نے ہوائی فائرنگ شروع کردی۔
jang.com.pk jang.com.pk

Meanwhile Ary puts the blame on Raja Farooq Haiders constituents.
arynews.tv

AJK elections: Murad Saeed's car attacked with stones in PML-N's Raja Farooq constituency

MUZAFFARABAD: Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed's convoy came under attack by unknown persons in the Hattian Bala constituency of Pakistan
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom