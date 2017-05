Indian Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will arrive in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to review the security situation amid heightened tension on the Line of Control (LoC) and student unrest in the valley.Given the urgency of the situation, Arun Jaitley advanced his visit by a day since he was otherwise scheduled to chair the two-day long Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting beginning in New Delhi on Thursday. He along with the Army Chief will meet commanders and troops deployed on the LoC.India had claimed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire on 15th and 13th May, targeting civilian population too.This comes at a time when incidents of cross-LoC firing have increased. According to the Indian media, today Pakistan violated the ceasefire again on Wednesday. Allegedly, Pakistan fired on forward posts in the Balakote sector of Jammu of Kashmir.Read more: Will Turkey become a Peacemaker between Pakistan and India over Kashmir? India could well be playing this up so as to give a “foreign” touch to the simmering trouble in the Kashmir valley. Delhi has continued to attribute the flaring up of the situation in the valley to Pakistan. A hot LoC gives India a point to drive home its point.“Pakistan army resorted to firing on forward posts along the LoC in Balakote sector from 0050 hours today,” a defense spokesman said.The spokesman also stated that the Pakistan army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons, and 82 mm and 120 mm mortars last night along the LoC in Nowshera sector.India had claimed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire on 15th and 13th May, targeting civilian population too.Pakistan also complained of Ceasefire violations. Three civilians, including two women, were injured in unprovoked Indian firing in the Baroh Sector along the LoC. The injured were identified as Zamurd Begum, Shazia Parveen, and Muhammad Inzimam, an ISPR statement issued on Saturday evening said. Three more civilians, identified as Haji Muhammad Younis, Rehana Bibi, and Samina Begum were injured.Army Chief General Bajwa visited the LoC and lauded the effective response given to Indian violations. Pakistan warned India against further provocations.