This is as close to as the actual situation as we are going to get. This is absolutely insane and disgusting.Not allowed to fastNot allowed to prayMosques turned into show rooms and not respected by the Chinese.People afraid to greet in ArabicPeople afraid to talk about Islam.The situation is very bad and repulsive. I no longer look at China as a friend of Pakistan nor will I give it any of the respect I used too.I completely trust this guy, he's seen the world and knows what he is talking about. Kudos to the brave man, for being there and asking people questions, even after getting harassed by the police.