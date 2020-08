Historical Perspective Indian View

Importance of Depsang Indian View

they could then gain control of the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi (DS-DBO) road and also attempt to take over the Saser La pass, which could cut off Siachen Glacier for India.

This situation has been war-gamed multiple times by the northern command, the sources said.

SASER LA

with as many as 35 bridges to defend, certainly a nightmare scenario.





Pakistan Army can add to Indian woes by just deploying additional troops in an aggressive posturing mode. Increase in air activities will add to further pressure on the Indians. Training friendly locals across the LOC ,for a whole range of Military objectives should be looked into. Any Military hardware that can help should be bought ASAP. Some long range artillery can be deployed to target the Indian Supply lines on the DBO road.