What's new

Situation in Ladakh most serious since 1962: Jaishankar

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,642
20
10,960
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Foreign minister S. Jaishankar has called the situation in Ladakh the “most serious” since the 1962 conflict.

1598520843780.png


“This is surely the most serious situation after 1962. In fact, after 45 years, we have had military casualties on this border. The quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the LAC is also unprecedented,” Jaishankar told Rediff.com in an interview ahead of the release of his book.

A solution to the border row with China must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings without attempting to alter the status quo unilaterally, the minister said in a clear assertion of India’s position on the issue.

“As you know, we are talking to the Chinese both through military channels and diplomatic ones. In fact, they work in tandem,” Jaishankar said.

www.telegraphindia.com

Situation in Ladakh most serious since 1962: Jaishankar

A solution to the border row must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings without attempting to alter the status quo unilaterally, the minister said
www.telegraphindia.com www.telegraphindia.com
 
rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
234
0
97
Country
United States
Location
United States
Jinn Baba said:
What does this quote suggest? Lemme give you a hint - it doesn't say both sides, nor does he refer to any casualties on the other side.
Click to expand...
No bud, your reading into the language has more to do with an intended or unintended bias.

The use of the word 'we' here is about the actions, and not results being only one-sided. We often say, 'During the Vietnam war, we saw near 58,000 Americans died or missing'. Does that mean no Vientmese deaths took place?
 
rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
234
0
97
Country
United States
Location
United States
This is an interesting statement from the foreign office diplomat. On the face of it, maybe a mundane remark, stating the obvious. But then it could also be a deliberate statement to establish a military action in the future. Most diplomats chose their words wisely and deliberately.
 
Last edited:
drumstick

drumstick

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2020
732
-16
479
Country
India
Location
India
Jinn Baba said:
What does this quote suggest? Lemme give you a hint - it doesn't say both sides, nor does he refer to any casualties on the other side.
Click to expand...
this will cool your down....

defence.pk

PLA casualties in 2020 Sino Indian standoff

Dead at 19th years old in June 2020 Sino-Indian border. Received 1st Meritorious Service 一等功, please pay respect to the hero and martyr.
defence.pk

just another post, but enough to tell there are deaths.... not for any reason poor quality mengshi coming up again and again... after all what can you expect from a corrupt army?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Vanguard One "Most Serious Situation After 1962": S Jaishankar On Ladakh World Affairs 0
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Featured Govt says situation in Ladakh ‘sensitive’, Forces prepared to respond to threats from China,Pakistan Indian Defence Forum 12
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Top Indian Military And Strategic Brass Review Ladakh Situation Indian Defence Forum 4
Zarvan Modi visits troops in Ladakh, Beijing says don’t escalate the situation Indian Defence Forum 8
Areesh Indian Army Lied to Indians about Situation in Ladakh Indian Defence Forum 85
Justin Joseph Army chief visits Ladakh, reviews Siachen situation Indian Defence Forum 1
AZ1 Rain on 25th august in Karachi - AreaWise situation. Social & Current Events 187
Sam. Indian perspective of Lebanon Situation Middle East & Africa 15
Figaro PLA Officer's view on the tactical situation of the LAC Chinese Defence Forum 28
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Situation is on the brink in Depsang-DBO axis, can Pakistan Army tilt the balance for a common goal Pakistan Army 63

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top