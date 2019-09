Situation in Kashmir, Bangladesh due to lousy colonial map-making: Suketu Mehta |Full Coverage

Suketu Mehta, author of Author of Maximum City and This Land is Our Land, talked about xenophobia and the immigration at India Today Conclave 2019 in Mumbai. He said what is happening in Kashmir and Bangladesh can be attributed to lousy colonial map-making.