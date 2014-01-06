Situation in Europe is explosive and requires de-escalation, says Russian defense chief
Local : 2021-06-23(Wednesday) 09:41:39
Found via nicer.app/news
i agree with the Russians here.
NATO's (especially the US') eagerness to spread democracy into territories that are led by a different form of government, is often completely counter-productive for security, peace, and prosperity. Arms races and regional wars are ridiculously expensive.
Belarus and East-Ukraine in particular, should be left alone by NATO. The leaders and people there have chosen to remain closely allied to Russia.
|"The Russian side has proposed a number of measures. For example, it put forward a proposal to move the areas of drills away from the contact line," Sergey Shoigu noted
Local : 2021-06-23(Wednesday) 09:41:39
Found via nicer.app/news
i agree with the Russians here.
NATO's (especially the US') eagerness to spread democracy into territories that are led by a different form of government, is often completely counter-productive for security, peace, and prosperity. Arms races and regional wars are ridiculously expensive.
Belarus and East-Ukraine in particular, should be left alone by NATO. The leaders and people there have chosen to remain closely allied to Russia.