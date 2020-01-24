Situation for travel to Pakistan from Uk

Hi. Please Help
Whats situation when fly from England to Pakistan? Do you need coronavirus test certificate? Thinking to use Qatar Airways with detour in Doha. I believe Qatar Airways does not want certificate but Pakistan immigration might?
For my uncle he has valid British passport and expired Pakistan one. Nadra card is valid too.
Anyone been or know someone from UK that has recently gone or will go soon.
Cheers
