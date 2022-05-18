Situation at Lahore Bar Association during Ex PM Imran Khan visit. Pakistan has changed and ripe for revolution

Norwegian said: Better being in a cult than being direction less under establishment boots and their US masters for the past 75 years Click to expand...

I have a question.We have PPP, PMLN.PTI will disintegrate once khan passes away.Do we actually want dynastic politicians to have absolute power? They’ll still futhe country over.Look at Siri Lanka, they have no establishment or army to control their politics, irregardless they defaulted. So the conclusion at the end of the day is politicians are not capable enough to improve the plight of the economy or anything else. Name one civilian institution in Pakistan that is okay….Government hospitals are absolute shitHEC is in shamblesPolices is literally scummiestIntelligence agencies are busy recording politicians or judges ****.Public schools lol.CSS officers are busy on twitter and instagram.There is nothing is this country that is not politically infested and an utter failure.So in my short 24 years of life anything in Pakistan that is politically connected is absolute shit or failure.Army is no saint but they have their shit together and are disciplined, I’ll bet my future with them than trust a political party. Why can’t we have PAF guys, they know their shit….