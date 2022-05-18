What's new

Situation at Lahore Bar Association during Ex PM Imran Khan visit. Pakistan has changed and ripe for revolution

A01A5C8A-60F0-4275-89BE-7FBB2BC15A65.jpeg

@Ssan @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @HRK @RescueRanger @waz @notorious_eagle @Pakstallion @PakSword @koolio @Verve @Zibago @Jazzbot @Indus Pakistan
 
keep them at arms length. we saw them at PIC riot 2 years ago. our biggest problem, everyone thinks of themselves as aqal-qul and goes beast mode, when given even a bit of power.
 
fna said:
keep them at arms length. we saw them at PIC riot 2 years ago. our biggest problem, everyone thinks of themselves as aqal-qul and goes beast mode, when given even a bit of power.
It was before Imran Khan changed Pakistan. It's a nation reborn after his unceremonious removal
 
What's with PTI using all the retarded approach for their political agenda?

Regularized TLP.
Glorify taliban.
Arming lawyers for polictics.

It's okay we understand you guy got booted out but you're trying to get into power via dirtyways and shortcuts.

Norwegian said:
It was before Imran Khan changed Pakistan. It's a nation reborn after his unceremonious removal
Nation that is polarised and playing with fire now. More like being born into a cult now.
 
Norwegian said:
View attachment 845177
@Ssan @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind @HRK @RescueRanger @waz @notorious_eagle @Pakstallion @PakSword @koolio @Verve @Zibago @Jazzbot @Indus Pakistan
The kalay kot kalaya kartoot are only good for their own fraternity. The bar only salute the rising sun or their queen in England.
The legal system has gone rogue and needs to be put to rest. Imran khan should stop bowing infront of them and start questioning and calling a radical change in the legal system.
 
Waterboy said:
What's with PTI using all the retarded approach for their political agenda?

Regularized TLP.
Glorify taliban.
Arming lawyers for polictics.

It's okay we understand you guy got booted out but you're trying to get into power via dirtyways and shortcuts.



Nation that is polarised and playing with fire now. More like being born into a cult now.
Better being in a cult than being direction less under establishment boots and their US masters for the past 75 years

-blitzkrieg- said:
The kalay kot kalaya kartoot are only good for their own fraternity. The bar only salute the rising sun or their queen in England.
The legal system has gone rogue and needs to be put to rest. Imran khan should stop bowing infront of them and start questioning and calling a radical change in the legal system.
Imran Khan stood up for lawyers movement when a military dictator sacked chief justice of Pakistan. Now these lawyers are standing behind his real freedom movement
 
Waterboy said:
What's with PTI using all the retarded approach for their political agenda?

Regularized TLP.
Glorify taliban.
Arming lawyers for polictics.

It's okay we understand you guy got booted out but you're trying to get into power via dirtyways and shortcuts.



Nation that is polarised and playing with fire now. More like being born into a cult now.
There is no polarisation....just the masses against a few sold out remnants
 
Norwegian said:
Better being in a cult than being direction less under establishment boots and their US masters for the past 75 years
I have a question.
We have PPP, PMLN.
PTI will disintegrate once khan passes away.

Do we actually want dynastic politicians to have absolute power? They’ll still fuxk the country over.

Look at Siri Lanka, they have no establishment or army to control their politics, irregardless they defaulted. So the conclusion at the end of the day is politicians are not capable enough to improve the plight of the economy or anything else. Name one civilian institution in Pakistan that is okay….

Government hospitals are absolute shit
HEC is in shambles
Polices is literally scummiest
Intelligence agencies are busy recording politicians or judges ****.
Public schools lol.
CSS officers are busy on twitter and instagram.
There is nothing is this country that is not politically infested and an utter failure.

So in my short 24 years of life anything in Pakistan that is politically connected is absolute shit or failure.

Army is no saint but they have their shit together and are disciplined, I’ll bet my future with them than trust a political party. Why can’t we have PAF guys, they know their shit….
 
Lawyers are friends of everyone and no one.

‘Vakeel sab se baray haramzaade hote he’ - my father-in-law(former lawyer and now advocate)
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,329
10
27,927
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Whirling_dervesh said:
There is no polarisation....just the masses against a few sold out remnants
When Pakistani nation was asleep under the forces of dynastic politics and boots
@Waterboy: democracy and constitution wow
When Pakistani nation woke up from this slumber
@Waterboy: Imran Khan is spreading anarchy, causing polarization, please don't let him hurt the status quo

Waterboy said:
PTI will disintegrate once khan passes away.
Did you invent time machine? How did you know that? 😂
 
Waterboy said:
Army is no saint but they have their shit together and are disciplined.
Yeah army is so disciplined that it became neutral at that exact moment it was needed the most to stop recent US backed regime change operation in Pakistan
🤣🤣🤣

Waterboy said:
People are voting for IK not PTI.
In Parliamentary democracy you can't directly vote for head of executive branch of the country as in France or US where they have presidential system. If Pakistan had kept presidential system of General Ayub, Imran Khan would remain President for life as his personal rating is always above 60 percent in all surveys.
 
