Situation at Lahore Bar Association during Ex PM Imran Khan visit. Pakistan has changed and ripe for revolution

It was before Imran Khan changed Pakistan. It's a nation reborn after his unceremonious removalkeep them at arms length. we saw them at PIC riot 2 years ago. our biggest problem, everyone thinks of themselves as aqal-qul and goes beast mode, when given even a bit of power.
It was before Imran Khan changed Pakistan. It's a nation reborn after his unceremonious removal
The kalay kot kalaya kartoot are only good for their own fraternity. The bar only salute the rising sun or their queen in England.
Better being in a cult than being direction less under establishment boots and their US masters for the past 75 yearsWhat's with PTI using all the retarded approach for their political agenda?
Regularized TLP.
Glorify taliban.
Arming lawyers for polictics.
It's okay we understand you guy got booted out but you're trying to get into power via dirtyways and shortcuts.
Nation that is polarised and playing with fire now. More like being born into a cult now.
Imran Khan stood up for lawyers movement when a military dictator sacked chief justice of Pakistan. Now these lawyers are standing behind his real freedom movementThe kalay kot kalaya kartoot are only good for their own fraternity. The bar only salute the rising sun or their queen in England.
The legal system has gone rogue and needs to be put to rest. Imran khan should stop bowing infront of them and start questioning and calling a radical change in the legal system.
There is no polarisation....just the masses against a few sold out remnantsWhat's with PTI using all the retarded approach for their political agenda?
Regularized TLP.
Glorify taliban.
Arming lawyers for polictics.
It's okay we understand you guy got booted out but you're trying to get into power via dirtyways and shortcuts.
Nation that is polarised and playing with fire now. More like being born into a cult now.
I have a question.Better being in a cult than being direction less under establishment boots and their US masters for the past 75 years
When Pakistani nation was asleep under the forces of dynastic politics and bootsThere is no polarisation....just the masses against a few sold out remnants
Did you invent time machine? How did you know that?PTI will disintegrate once khan passes away.
People are voting for IK not PTI.Did you invent time machine? How did you know that?
Yeah army is so disciplined that it became neutral at that exact moment it was needed the most to stop recent US backed regime change operation in PakistanArmy is no saint but they have their shit together and are disciplined.
In Parliamentary democracy you can't directly vote for head of executive branch of the country as in France or US where they have presidential system. If Pakistan had kept presidential system of General Ayub, Imran Khan would remain President for life as his personal rating is always above 60 percent in all surveys.People are voting for IK not PTI.